- Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2026 Subaru Uncharted EV.

Laguna Beach, CA – Let’s all agree that what we’re seeing here with Toyota and Subaru and their synchronized extravaganza of new EVs is a bit out of the ordinary. No sooner had the former introduced their new products in the all-electric segment, the C-HR and the bZ Woodland, than Subaru does the same with their own closely related versions, the Uncharted and the Trailseeker.

‘Closely related’ is here a euphemism for essentially identical models in different clothing and with different interior designs.

We were in California last week to test drive both new Subarus, and we’ll have more on the Trailseeker next week. The subject of our discourse today is the Uncharted, the brand-new all-electric subcompact SUV that with the larger Trailseeker instantly triples the size of Subaru’s all electric lineup. Until now we had just the Solterra, itself also a near-clone of a Toyota EV, in that case the bZ4X, now blessedly known simply as the bZ.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

2026 Subaru Uncharted – What’s new?

The trend towards producing more modestly sized, and especially more affordable, EVs is finally bubbling properly up. Nissan and Toyota have reimagined the LEAF and C-HR, respectively, Chevrolet is readying to relaunch the Bolt, and now Subaru arrives with the Uncharted. Understandably, the brand prefers not to dwell on the C-HR comparisons too much; it labels the Uncharted as essentially the ICE-less equivalent to the Crosstrek.

Dimensionally, they are similar, and will draw the same type of demographic, more or less. But here’s a difference: the 2026 Uncharted is available in a front-wheel-drive configuration, if the buyer so wishes. That’s an unusual choice for Subaru, but it makes sense if one of the priorities is to keep the asking price down. Not to worry, for $7,000 above the FWD base price, buyers can choose a dual-motor configuration that delivers AWD.

Obviously the design is all-new, and clearly conceived to maximize aerodynamics and thus range. Inside, we find a new EV design, meaning it’s not a carbon copy of the Solterra. Particularly notable is a new 14-inch multimedia screen.

Lastly, the amount of range is new, and in a good way. More on that below.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2026 Subaru Uncharted

The new Uncharted here travels terrain already charted by Nissan’s transformed LEAF in adopting a coupe-style roofline. The Uncharted does have a higher ground clearance so its stance is recognizably different. Up front we have a Subaru logo that lights up to bring home the all-electric message, as well as a 6 LED pattern for the daytime running lights, from which the headlamps have taken a bit of distance, being placed separately a little lower down.

That separation is repeated in back, the indicator lamps having dropped down to sit just above the lower bumper. That bumper, by the way, connects to cladding around the wheel arches and continuing with the running panel along the sides, all in contrasting colour to the body finish. You may like, you may not, but at least the cladding isn’t massive. Beneath it, you get 18-inch or 20-inch alloy wheels, depending on the version.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The back end features the SUBARU lettering instead of the Subaru logo. And note that the GT version comes with a black roof that contrasts will all but one of the Uncharted’s five available colours (Flare Orange Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Metropolis Grey Metallic, Mineral Green Metallic and Astro Black Mica).

| Photo: Subaru

| Photo: Subaru

Inside

The interior, as mentioned, features a new-for-Subaru 14-inch multimedia screen which is quite prominent, and on which you access updated software and user interface. The steering wheel also stands out with its flattened top and bottom - an element not found in Toyota's C-HR. Other notable standard features include:

- Good-sized physical dials for temp control on the screen’s bottom edge

- Twin phone charging pads on the lower central console

- Wired and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity

- Heated front seats (heated steering as of the FWD Long Range model, heated rear seats as of the Sport)

- 10-way power driver’s seat (memory kicks in as of the Sport, as does 8-way power passenger’s seat)

Space-wise, we had no complaints up front, where head space is generous and we didn’t feel our elbows at risk from anything on the console. The roominess doesn’t quite extend to the second row, however, the sloping roofline eating into the space for our heads, which tickled the roofline when we ventured back there.

Back in front, the seats were plenty comfortable enough for our short-ish test drive. Cloth seats are the standard, but that turns to StarTex synthetic leather on the Sport and GT trims.

| Photo: Subaru

Cargo space for the Uncharted is 651 litres, which compares quite favourably to the 564 of the Crosstrek, and even cozies up to the 674 of the larger Solterra. The trunk space features a 120V outlet and its floor is height adjustable for fitting in taller objects.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrains of the 2026 Subaru Uncharted

According to Subaru, a substantial minority of Canadian buyers – along the lines of 22 percent - opt for FWD vehicles, whether you’re talking about gas-engine models or EVs. In the interests of maximizing choice for its customers – and of offering as low an advertised price of entry as possible – Subaru is thus offering a two-wheel-drive Uncharted.

That version features a single motor and a 57-kWh battery, delivering 165 hp. Go for the Long Range version, still with a single motor but a larger 77-kWh battery, and you get up to 221 hp.

The dual-motor system delivering all-wheel drive comes in for the Sport model and sticks around for the GT. It too uses the larger battery, but output climbs to 338 hp, which is quite a bump.

In all cases, maximum charging capacity is 150 kW, which allows for charging 10-80 percent in 30 minutes when conditions are just right. All models get battery pre-conditioning for those cold mornings. The Uncharted comes standard with the NACS charging port for access to compatible Tesla destination chargers in Canada and the U.S.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Range

If this is what matters most to you, the single-motor Long Range model is the one for you – it delivers up to 496 km of range. The smaller-output FWD model gives you 399 km, an acceptable number these days but nothing more. The AWD configuration sits in between, offering up 438 km.

2026 Subaru Uncharted – Versions and pricing in Canada

- 2026 Uncharted FWD – $42,995

- 2026 Uncharted FWD Long Range – $46,995

- 2026 Uncharted Sport AWD – $49,995

- 2026 Uncharted GT AWD – $52,995

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2026 Subaru Uncharted

We did not have the opportunity to drive the FWD version of the Uncharted this time around, and any final verdict on the model will have to wait until we do. But the EV’s GT version delivers a very solid driving experience, with its ample output and smooth, quiet ride.

We alternated on this day between the Uncharted and the larger Trailseeker, and found it hard not to like the compact dimensions of the former. It’s clearly at home on city streets and suburban roads, and comes across as quite peppy. Steering is crisp, braking reassuring and handling nimble thanks to a solid-feeling chassis. That helps as well on the highway, where the drive is, again, quiet and solid.

Note that four levels of braking regeneration are available to the driver to help extend range at the edges, but there’s no full-on one-pedal-drive mode that will bring the vehicle to a stop even if you stay off the brake pedal.

Another element to remember is that if you do go for the AWD version of the Uncharted, you will get 20-inch wheels with that, and those could impact the drive smoothness on our “rugged” Canadian roads.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

The clamour for more affordable, more reasonably sized EVs designed for best use in urban and suburban environments has been active and growing for years. 2026 is the year we’re finally seeing that segment fill out. And it’s nice to see both Toyota and Subaru recover quickly from early EV missteps to deliver solid entries; putting their heads together, almost literally, they now have competitive, driveable and likeable offerings that should make for imposing rivals to the Nissan LEAF and the Chevrolet Bolt. We like the course charted by Subaru’s Uncharted.

2026 Subaru Uncharted competitors

- Chevrolet Bolt

- Hyundai Kona EV

- Kia Niro EV

- Nissan LEAF

- Toyota C-HR

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: D.Boshouwers