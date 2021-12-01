The Tokyo Motor Show is scheduled to be held in mid-January. These days, of course, no event like this is a sure thing to go ahead, given the Omicron times we live in. But assuming nothing changes, here's what's waiting for us at the Subaru booth.

The Japanese company will be presenting a concept that looks pretty clearly electrified, and an image has been teased by the company. Subaru will also present some sporty vehicles decorated with STI accessories.

So we'll have a lot to look forward to. Here’s more detail on what will be unveiled.

STI E-RA concept (world premiere)

The STI division will present the STI E-RA concept, developed as part of a new project launched to gain experience with new technologies in the world of motorsports, all in a context where that sector continues to move towards attaining carbon neutrality.

For our part, our attention is focused mainly on the model itself. From the image, we gather that it’s a unique and original product, not a derivation of an existing Subaru model. We discern angular headlights, much like those found on the WRX. You can also make out air vents on the hood. Will this be a future model? Probably. Will it make it to North America? Who knows. We'll have to wait and see, but most are guessing it’s an electrified sports car of some kind.

WRX S4 STI Concept

Based on the WRX S4 STI Sport R, the concept on display will be customized with STI performance parts such as a cherry red lower spoiler. The vehicle also features a carbon-material rear spoiler and a performance muffler.

Photo: Subaru Subaru WRX S4 STI

Levorg STI

The Levorg is a Subaru model that we would love to see come to our shores. The version that will be unveiled will be based on the Levorg STI Sport R. The model presented will be customized with STI performance parts such as a cherry red lower spoiler as well as special elements that improve the practicality of this wagon. Also equipped with a performance muffler, this concept promises to turn heads at the show.

BRZ STI

This is essentially a BRZ with STI performance parts. We can only hope that the idea makes its way to North America. If the new BRZ is promising, it's clear that an STI version, at least in the aesthetic spirit of the approach, would be most welcome.

2021 BRZ GT 300

The BRZ GT300 is the race car that won the 2021 series championship in the GT300 class.