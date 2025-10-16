Subaru intends to make a splash at the 2025 Tokyo Mobility Show with the presentation of two STI concepts that illustrate its new direction, which blends performance and electrification.

As the automotive industry undergoes a major transformation, the Japanese manufacturer is clearly signaling its intention to maintain its reputation for performance and driving pleasure while also investing in electrification.

In Tokyo, Subaru's presentation will be divided into two parts. The two universes, named Performance and Adventure, will be developed under the “Driving the Subaru Difference” theme

Performance

On the sporty side, the Performance-E and Performance-B concepts will take centre stage. These two world premieres may signal the future direction Subaru has in mind for the STI division.

The fully electric Performance-E expresses Subaru's ambitions in the field of zero-emission, high-performance vehicles. The company vaunts the prototype’s dynamic lines, advanced aerodynamics and hatchback silhouette. Its LED headlights and generous air intakes give it an aggressive look.

Inside, Subaru promises a focus on simplicity and efficiency: a clean, spacious cockpit centered on driving pleasure, with completely re-imagined technology.

No information has leaked regarding any potential production of these concepts, but one can dream.

Gasoline still in the mix

In parallel, the Performance-B STI maintains a more traditional approach. Meaning that it’s equipped with a gasoline engine and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and is meant to carry on the legacy of Subaru's sports cars.

Its five-door body, inspired by the current WRX, features widened fenders, a ventilated hood and a prominent spoiler. Everything indicates it is targeting the sport compact segment, where it would face rivals like the Toyota GR Corolla.

This concept marks the return of a true pocket rocket from Subaru, reconnecting with its rally-inspired roots.

Adventure

In the Adventure universe, Subaru will highlight products we’Ve seen at auto shows over the past few months, for example the Trailseeker electric crossover inspired by the Outback. It will be accompanied by the Forester Wilderness and the latest Outback Wilderness, two models aimed at outdoor enthusiasts. Roof accessories, bike racks, and camping gear will be showcased to emphasize the brand's characteristic versatility and robustness.

As a nod to its heritage, Subaru will also present the Family Huckster, a spectacular transformation of a 1983 GL Wagon, revisited with technical and aerodynamic upgrades.

The official presentation of all this stuff takes place on October 29, during the opening conference hosted by Subaru's President, Atsushi Osaki.