Honda to Unveil a Rocket (and Cars) at Tokyo Mobility Show

The Tokyo Mobility Show is always a prime occasion for Japanese manufacturers to showcase the projects they have been working on. While the event was once exclusively for cars, its new format highlights all modes of transportation. And this year, Honda is taking the opportunity to present nothing less than a rocket!

The rocket, already in service in the Hokkaido prefecture since last June, aims to highlight sustainable technologies in the field of space exploration. The technologies used are designed to allow for the reuse of the rocket as well as the use of renewable fuel.

| Photo: Honda

Cars, too

The rocket is only one of the new items Honda is bringing to the show, which runs from October 31 to November 9. The Japanese automaker is also going to unveil prototypes of zero-emission vehicles.

You may recall the Series 0 concepts previously shown at various automotive events. This time around, Honda is presenting a new variant of the same line in Tokyo: an electric SUV that will be added to the lineup in the coming years.

There’s more - a small compact electric vehicle will also make its world premiere. Designed to inspire the “driving pleasure” dear to Honda, this vehicle is intended, according to the manufacturer, to “bring exhilarating driving sensations into consumers' lives.”

More than just a prototype, the compact vehicle is already being tested in Japan, the UK and other Asian countries where small, fun-to-drive electric vehicles are in high demand. For now, there is no indication that it will be offered in North America.

On two wheels

As Honda is also a motorcycle manufacturer, the show will serve as a showcase for an electric motorcycle prototype promising to “challenge conventional ideas and offer surprises and excitement.” It will be joined by a new all-terrain electric-assist bicycle.

There’s yet another notable presence set for the Honda kiosk this year. On hand will be the production version of the Honda Prelude, the arrival of which in our market is expected in a few weeks.