Do you remember the Suzuki brand? We tend to forget it, but the manufacturer that left our market just over 10 years ago has carried on elsewhere on the planet. And this week, it unveiled the European version of its e Vitara, a small electric SUV that will be sold in that market.

Why should we care? Because the small SUV will also be marketed with a Toyota logo around the world.

Both the Suzuki- and Toyota-branded models will be built in India from next spring. While Suzuki's version is expected in the summer of 2025, the start date for marketing the Toyota version hasn’t yet been announced. In fact, Suzuki made no predictions as to the anticipated sales of either the model or the percentage that will carry a Toyota logo.

“Demand for electric vehicles is falling in Europe and it's very difficult for us to make forecasts in such an uncertain context,” said Takahiko Hashimoto, Suzuki's head of electric solutions.

The 2025 Suzuki e Vitara, in profile | Photo: Suzuki

The 2025 Suzuki e Vitara, interior | Photo: Suzuki

The price of the Suzuki e Vitara has not been announced, but experts expect it to cost around €40,000. Suzuki, Toyota and Daihatsu have co-developed the HEARTECT-e platform for combustion engine vehicles, on which the e-Vitara and Toyota's model are based.

And if you're wondering what Toyota's version might look like, it's important to remember that the Japanese giant presented its version of the model in December 2023 with the Urban Concept.

The Toyota Urban concept (2023) | Photo: Toyota

The Toyota Urban concept (2023), in profile | Photo: Toyota

As for the e Vitara's hardware, we're talking about a vehicle that will receive a 61-kWh battery. These will be integrated into the chassis, so they won't need housings, as they'll be attached directly to the bottom of the platform.

A shorter-range, front-wheel-drive-only version equipped with a 49-kWh battery will also be offered, the company said.

Europe will be the biggest market for the e Vitara, which will also be sold in Japan and India.

For Toyota's model, we'll have to see what's announced when it's officially unveiled.