Tesla Announces Three New Models

At Tesla's annual shareholders' meeting last week, company boss Elon Musk announced the arrival of three new models, backing that bit of news up with a teaser image showing the three vehicles… under sheets.

Musk didn’t divulge what form the models will take, but the shapes visible in the image do tell us something. They also confirmed certain rumours that have been circulating for some time now.

Said Musk, “Obviously, we've got some new products we're working on under the covers," Musk said. "I think these are going to be pretty special. I think people at first may think, oh, it's not going to be that amazing, but just wait, it will be.”

New image from Tesla teasing three models to come | Photo: Tesla

One of the models shown is taller and has an elongated roof, suggesting a delivery van, a vehicle that has already been dubbed the Cybervan by quick wits online. Tesla has already said it wants to step into the commercial vehicle segment. That would bring Tesla into competition with General Motors' Brightdrop van as well as the Ford E-Transit, Ram ProMaster EV and Mercedes-Benz eSprinter.

The other two models hiding under sheets look like cars, but the images to represent them are generic place-holders so don’t tell us much. One of the models could be the roadster unveiled in 2017 and planned originally for 2020. Recall that in February Musk gave a 2025 timeline for it, so it is certainly possible one of these images refers to it. Not certain, but possible.

It’s somewhat more certain that the second new vehicle will be Tesla's robotaxi, another product that Elon Musk has been promising for a while. In April, there was talk of an August 8 unveiling. It’s worth keeping in mind that Musk has been talking up that model as having no steering wheel or pedals. It may be presented, but commercialization could still be a long way off, in other words.

In any case, Tesla’s predictions and promises are worth what they’re worth. Back in 2019, Musk said we should see a million Model 3s in use as robotaxis by 2020.

Another possible new model lurking under the tarp would be the Model 2, which would become the brand’s new entry-level model. There were rumours earlier this year of the development of that model being put on hold or scrapped, but the company has yet to confirm that. According to Car and Driver, this Model 2 would be the long promised, never delivered sub-$25,000 (USD) car.

With other manufacturers promising to introducing more affordable electric vehicles, Tesla will certainly want to keep ahead of rivals with its own offering.

As long predicted, the company has seen its market share decline as new electric models from other brands hit the market.

But Tesla remains a dominant force in the electric vehicle world, and with new products to offer consumers, it will be doing all it can to maintain this dominant presence.