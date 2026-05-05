2026 Tesla Model 3 Now Possible for Under $40,000 in Canada

The 2026 Tesla Model 3 is now more affordable than ever in Canada, with a purchase price dipping below the $40,000 threshold.

This has been made possible thanks to its Chinese manufacturing. In fact, it marks one of the first concrete signs of the recent agreement signed between Canada and China. As part of that agreement, the Canadian government authorized the sale of 49,000 Chinese-made electric vehicles over the next year, with only a 6.1-percent levy applied instead of 100 percent.

No federal EV incentive

Ironically, the 2026 Tesla Model 3 is not eligible for the $5,000 rebate granted by the federal government. And that’s because one of the eligibility criteria for the incentive is an active free-trade agreement between Canada and the country of manufacture. Since Canada does not have such a deal with China, the $5,000 rebate does not apply to the purchase of a 2026 Tesla Model 3.

On the other hand, the electric sedan is eligible for the $2,000 rebate provided by the Quebec government through the Roulez vert program, as well as incentives offered in Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia.

Note that it’s the Tesla Model 3 Premium Rear-Wheel Drive that is offered starting at $39,490. Once additional fees are added, the total bill rises to $42,108. In the case of a Performance version, equipped with all-wheel drive, the price increases to $74,990.

Technical data for the base 2026 Tesla Model 3

The 2026 Tesla Model 3 Premium Rear-Wheel Drive offers a range of 463 km when equipped with 18-inch wheels. The range drops to 413 km when the 19-inch wheels are selected. The manufacturer lists a top speed of 201 km/h. As for acceleration, the 0-to-100 km/h sprint can be done in 5.2 seconds.