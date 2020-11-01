Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Tesla Recalls 6,000 Vehicles Over Loose Brake Caliper Bolts

Tesla is recalling nearly 6,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the brake caliper bolts could loosen, potentially causing a loss of tire pressure. This is according to NHTSA documents made public today.

The recall affects certain Model 3s from the 2019-2021 model years and Model Ys from the 2020-2021 model years. Tesla told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that it has not received any reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue and that the company will inspect and tighten (or replace) the caliper bolts as needed.

Tesla said loose caliper bolts could allow the brake caliper to separate and contact the wheel rim, which could lead to a loss of tire pressure, though only in “very rare circumstances”. The company said that in the “unlikely event” that a vehicle is damaged by a loose or missing fastener, it would arrange for a tow to the nearest service centre to have the repair made.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The recall filing with the NHTSA states that Tesla was notified last December of an incident involving a 2021 Model Y with a missing fastener on the driver's side rear brake caliper.

Tesla has since taken steps during assembly to prevent the bolts from loosening.

We do not have information, at this time, regarding the number of models that would be affected in Canada. We will update this news if details are provided.

Tesla Model 3
Photo: Tesla
Tesla Model 3

