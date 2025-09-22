It's a solid lineup that has held steady for five years. There's also the arrival of a new group driven by the largest merger the Quebec automotive industry has ever known, as well as companies consolidating their assets. The 2025 AutoMédia edition shines a spotlight on the ten largest automotive organizations in the province.

The top three

The top three organizations in the province haven't changed from last year. In fact, it's been the same for five years. Groupe Gabriel, Groupe Ouellet, and Groupe Beaucage remain in the top three spots, each with more than twenty dealerships in their portfolios.

Gabriel Group logo | Photo: Groupe Gabriel

Groupe Gabriel is the only company to have surpassed thirty dealerships since 2023 and continues to widen the gap that has kept it in first place for over ten years. In 2025, the Azouz family's company, which already operates more than twenty dealerships, primarily in the greater Montreal area, expanded its portfolio with two new locations: Nissan Gabriel St-Constant and Volkswagen Gabriel Châteauguay. This brings its total to 35.

Thanks to two acquisitions in Montmagny (Nissan and Kia) last February, Groupe Ouellet, which remains in second place, is fast approaching twenty-five dealerships. "As long as there are business opportunities, we plan to remain active in the acquisitions market," says Olivier Fleury, the company's CEO, who now owns 24 dealerships. Meanwhile, the company is making significant investments, including the construction of a new building for its Ford Rimouski dealership. The project cost exceeds $15 million.

Ouellet Group Logo | Photo: Groupe Ouellet

Desjardins Group logo | Photo: Groupe Desjardins

Desjardins Takes Fourth Place

In the 2025 ranking of the ten largest automotive companies, you have to wait until the fourth spot to see some movement. Groupe Automobile Desjardins has been on the rise for four years and continued its buying spree. At the beginning of the year, the company completed three transactions: Subaru Montréal, Chartrand Ford, and 440 Ford Lincoln in Laval. These acquisitions allowed Desjardins to claim this position alone with 20 dealerships.

A new group is born.

Another significant development is the return of Groupe Le Prix du Gros/Dusablon and HGrégoire, both of which were absent from the top 10 in 2024 and 2023, respectively. Thanks to their merger, the largest of its kind in the Quebec automotive industry, the two entities now have a combined total of 19 locations. This total propels them into fifth place.

Named HGrégoire/Le Prix du Gros, the new organization shares this rank with Groupe Couture and Groupe Olivier. "So far, this merger has generated nothing but positive feedback from our teams. In fact, I would say that we are benefiting from an ocean of possibilities," says Yanick Lecours, communications director for Le Prix du Gros dealerships. "The merger allows both companies to use the same management tools. HGrégroire has adopted our CRM system, and it allows us to triple our used vehicle inventory," Lecours said.

Last October, John Hairabedian, the CEO of HGrégoire, told AutoMédia that his group now holds more than 50% of the shares in Le Prix du Gros. "It was important to us that the Dusablon family remain involved in this merger. As a result, Le Prix du Gros dealerships will keep their name, local touch, and most importantly, their management team. Furthermore, just like at Groupe HGrégroire, where the vast majority of general managers (GMs) are company shareholders, all of the GMs at Le Prix du Gros dealerships have also become shareholders," explained Hairabedian. Although it's not the ultimate goal, the executive, who now has 47 locations on both sides of the border, isn't hiding his intention to continue acquiring businesses in Quebec.

Expansion into the United States

On the other hand, Groupe Olivier, which held 4th place for three consecutive years, slips to 5th place in the 2025 edition. The company has 19 dealerships in Quebec and two in New Brunswick. However, this position is likely temporary. "The drop in interest rates allows us to return to the transaction market. We have our sights set on two Quebec locations by the end of the year," says the group's CEO, Jacques Olivier. He also announced that his company is on the verge of acquiring a dealership in Vermont. Without wanting to count his chickens before they hatch, Olivier notes that this transaction, expected in September, will allow him to add a new banner not yet part of his group.

They Cling to the Top 10

Despite not acquiring any new locations for five years, Groupe Park Avenue remains in the ranking of the 10 largest automotive companies in Quebec, with 14 locations. However, the Hébert family's company continues to decline. Once among the five largest groups in the province, the company is now in eighth place. Nevertheless, the organization, which has most of its dealerships in Brossard, remains active in terms of investments. Recently, more than $15 million was invested to completely redesign the interior and exterior of the BMW Brossard dealership. It is also the first BMW dealership in Quebec to adopt the Retail Next environment, the new customer experience concept from the German manufacturer.

Finally, as in the previous two editions (2023 and 2024), groups Albi Le Géant and Dilawri share ninth place in our ranking. Groups L’Ami Junior and Spinelli nearly did the same with their respective 11 locations. However, Dilawri's acquisition of Volvo West Island in December 2024 and Albi Le Géant's acquisition of Nissan Vaudreuil in February 2025 bring both companies' locations to 12, closing our ranking of the ten largest automotive organizations in Quebec in 2025.