A recent study by Insurify looked at the vehicles most purchased by the different generations of buyers on the market. For manufacturers, this kind of information is very important and heavily influences decisions made regarding future products.

You can be sure that manufacturers conduct this kind of research themselves, but their ears probably perked up on learning of the Insurify group’s study.

It's interesting to note that vehicles like the Honda Accord, Nissan Altima, Toyota Camry and Toyota Corolla can be found across all generations looked at, proving that affordable, reliable vehicles are of interest to everyone.

Here are the models that baby-boomers (1945-1965) and Gen-Xers (1965-1980) buy the most.

10 Most Popular Models with Baby Boomers (b. 1945-1964)

1 - Ford F-Series

2 - Toyota Camry

3 - Toyota Corolla

4 - Honda Accord

5 - Chevrolet Silverado

6 - Nissan Altima

7 - Ford Escape

8 - Nissan Rogue

9 - Chevrolet Equinox

10 - Honda CR-V

What's striking here, compared to other generations, is the higher position of pickup trucks. That and the fact that there are SUVs, which is not the case with the choices of Millennials and those of Gen Y.

10 Most Popular Models with Gen Xers (b. 1965-1980)

1 - Ford F-150

2 - Toyota Camry

3 - Honda Accord

4 - Nissan Altima

5 - Chevrolet Silverado

6 - Toyota Corolla

7 - Honda Civic

8 - Hyundai Elantra

9 - Chevrolet Equinox

10 - Chevrolet Malibu

Keep in mind that used vehicles are considered in the study, and that the study surveyed American vehicle owners, whose preferences differ in some respects from those of Canadian consumers. That said, the general trends are likely not that different.

We note that pickup trucks and SUVs make up half of the 10 most popular models among baby boomers, and less than that for Gen Xers.

Insurify attributes that difference to the younger generation's concern for the environment and fuel economy. The studay quotes Mark Beneke, owner of Westland Auto Sales in Fresno, California, who said that “the younger generations are a lot more concerned about fuel economy. Baby boomers focus on reliability and comfort most. Fuel efficiency is nowhere near the top of their requirements.”

