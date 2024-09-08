• What are the favourite vehicles of those of the Millennial (or Generation Y) and Generation Z age groups? A new study tells us.

When manufacturers plan their long-term production, they need to consider not only the aging population, but also the preferences of the different generations of buyers on the market.

A recent study by Insurify tells us about the automotive tastes of different generations, and the results are interesting. You can be sure that a number of manufacturers are already immersed in the results of this study.

Today we take a look at two very active generations that will be around for a long time to come: Millennials (or Generation Y) and Generation Z. The study defined the first group as including those born between 1981 and 1996, the second those born between 1997 and 2012.

So, what kind of vehicle does each buy?

The Honda Civic | Photo: D.Rufiange

10 Most Popular Models with Millennials (b. 1981-1996)

1 — Honda Accord

2 — Nissan Altima

3 — Toyota Camry

4 — Honda Civic

5 — Toyota Corolla

6 — Ford F-Series

7 — Chevrolet Malibu

8 — Hyundai Elantra

9 — Hyundai Sonata

10 — Chevrolet Silverado

As you'll have gathered from the list of models, this study included vehicles bought used.

We still find pickup trucks, slipped into positions 6 and 10. But it’s clear that for buyers under 45, cars are most popular. There’s not a single SUV on this list. Once again, the more affordable price of the latter demonstrates where one of the buyers' greatest concerns lies.

The Hyundai Elantra | Photo: Hyundai

Top 10 vehicles for Generation Z (b. 1997-2012)

1 — Honda Civic

2 — Honda Accord

3 — Toyota Camry

4 — Nissan Altima

5 — Toyota Corolla

6 — Hyundai Elantra

7 — Hyundai Sonata

8 — Chevrolet Malibu

9 — Ford Fusion

10 — Nissan Sentra

Once again, we find not one SUV here. What emerges is that younger people are looking for cars, which are cheaper and less expensive to run, because they're more economical at the pump.

If we were a manufacturer, we'd be taking notes.

Cost isn’t the only consideration for those in this age group. Insurify also cites a 2023 Pew Research survey that found 85 percent of Americans aged 18 to 29 believe climate change will force them to make significant sacrifices. In contrast, only 61 percent of respondents aged 65 and felt the same way.

This mentality is reflected in the vehicle choices of Generation X and Baby Boomers. The two oldest groups prefer pickup trucks and SUVs, while Generation Z has none at all.