Top 10 All-Electric Vehicles in Canada in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is having an effect on almost every sphere of our society right now, but it didn't stop Earth Day 2020 from arriving as scheduled on April 22. This year, you could even argue that Earth Day has been ongoing for several weeks now. The confinement measures imposed by governments around the world have vastly reduced the number of vehicles on the roads and planes in the skies, cutting the amount of polluting emissions in the atmosphere dramatically.

Once the pandemic has slowed down, it will be interesting to see how we human beings will react to the new reality, and to the lessons learned. Will electric cars become more popular with consumers? The fact is, the answer to that question will have to wait, if only because the budgets of thousands of consumers will inevitably be directly affected by the pandemic and its repercussions.

In the meantime, we offer you this list of electric vehicles that are eligible for the two levels of government discounts (at the federal level and at the provincial levels, at least in Quebec and British Columbia).

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

American auto giant General Motors is currently busy at work developing a roster of electric-powered vehicles, but as of now, in the spring of 2020, the only car in in the GM universe to be powered solely by electricity is still the Chevrolet Bolt.

The good news in 2020 is the little hatchback's improved range. Chevrolet has taken its game up a notch, with the maximum range on a single full charge now 417 km, compared to 383 km for the model's previous iterations. The 66-kWh battery pack capacity (compared to 60 kWh in the past) is one of the main reasons for the increase.

Base price without fees or taxes and before applicable government discounts: $44,998