Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Top 10 All-Electric Vehicles in Canada in 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is having an effect on almost every sphere of our society right now, but it didn't stop Earth Day 2020 from arriving as scheduled on April 22. This year, you could even argue that Earth Day has been ongoing for several weeks now. The confinement measures imposed by governments around the world have vastly reduced the number of vehicles on the roads and planes in the skies, cutting the amount of polluting emissions in the atmosphere dramatically.

Once the pandemic has slowed down, it will be interesting to see how we human beings will react to the new reality, and to the lessons learned. Will electric cars become more popular with consumers? The fact is, the answer to that question will have to wait, if only because the budgets of thousands of consumers will inevitably be directly affected by the pandemic and its repercussions.

In the meantime, we offer you this list of electric vehicles that are eligible for the two levels of government discounts (at the federal level and at the provincial levels, at least in Quebec and British Columbia).

See our Buying Guide to All-Electric Vehicles in Canada in 2020

See also our Top Electric Vehicles Available in Canada in 2019

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2020 Chevrolet Bolt

American auto giant General Motors is currently busy at work developing a roster of electric-powered vehicles, but as of now, in the spring of 2020, the only car in in the GM universe to be powered solely by electricity is still the Chevrolet Bolt.

The good news in 2020 is the little hatchback's improved range. Chevrolet has taken its game up a notch, with the maximum range on a single full charge now 417 km, compared to 383 km for the model's previous iterations. The 66-kWh battery pack capacity (compared to 60 kWh in the past) is one of the main reasons for the increase.

Base price without fees or taxes and before applicable government discounts: $44,998

2020 Chevrolet Bolt, front
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2020 Chevrolet Bolt, front
2020 Chevrolet Bolt, three-quarter front
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2020 Chevrolet Bolt, three-quarter front
2020 Chevrolet Bolt, interior
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2020 Chevrolet Bolt, interior

You May Also Like

A New 8-Speed Transmission for the Hyundai Veloster N

A New 8-Speed Transmission for the Hyundai Veloster N

Hyundai announces the arrival of a new eight-speed automatic transmission for its Veloster N. In a nutshell, the new transmission will make the model more ef...

The Best All-Season and Summer Tires for SUVs, Pickups in Canada for 2020

The Best All-Season and Summer Tires for SUVs, Pickups in...

Spring is now solidly with us in Canada, even if this year it’s turning out to be quite unique, to say the least! Auto123.com presents our buying guide to su...

The Best All-Season and Summer Tires for Cars in Canada for 2020

The Best All-Season and Summer Tires for Cars in Canada f...

Spring is now solidly with us in Canada, even if this year it’s turning out to be quite unique, to say the least! Auto123.com presents our buying guide to su...

More Articles

From this author

Vincent Aubé
Articles By
Vincent Aubé
2020 Subaru Crosstrek
2020 Subaru Crosstrek Review: A Proven Formula
Review
2020 Toyota Highlander
Top 20: Best Family Vehicles in 2020, Accordi...
Article
2020 Chevrolet Traverse RS
2020 Chevrolet Traverse Review: One Option Am...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 World Car of the Year: The Kia Telluride Racks Up Another Win
2020 World Car of the Year: T...
Video
Tesla Will Make Ventilators Using Model 3 Parts
Tesla Will Make Ventilators U...
Video
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in Fire in Florida
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 