Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

10 Best Engines of 2019 According to Wards

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

If the first thing that comes to your mind when we say mid-December is… car engines, you’re either a car nut hoping for a truly original Christmas gift, or you know that it’s the time of year when WardsAuto puts out its annual listing of best engines!

Every year we look forward to seeing which engines make WardsAuto’s 10 Best list. The results are in for 2019, which marks the 25th edition of the awards. The manufacturers of the winning units in each category will receive their awards at a ceremony during the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit next January.

“I never thought I’d live to see the day when a fuel-cell car and a battery EV would make the list the same year as two burly V-8s and a sophisticated 4-cyl. engine with variable compression.”

- Drew Winter, WardsAuto editor

Neither did we.

3.0L (B58) DOHC Turbocharged I-6 (BMW X5)

BMW’s inline-6 engines have for decades been examples for others to follow, and the one that currently serves the xDrive40i version of the X5 is one of the best examples ever produced. Here it generates 335 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque. With a bit over 10 years on the market under its belt, you could say this engine has proven itself and then some.

Photo: BMW
BMW X5
Photo: D.Boshouwers
BMW X5

Next page

You May Also Like

AJAC Announces Vehicle of the Year Finalists for 2020

AJAC Announces Vehicle of the Year Finalists for 2020

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) has announced the finalists for its vehicles of the year awards for 2020. The category winners will b...

The 17 Best Buys for 2020: We look at Kelley Blue Book’s Picks for Cars, SUVs and Trucks

The 17 Best Buys for 2020: We look at Kelley Blue Book’s ...

Kelley Blue Book, recognized as a reference in the automotive industry by companies and consumers, has handed out its Best Buy awards in a number of vehicle ...

2020 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Finalists!

2020 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Fin...

Here are the finalists for the best vehicles of the year in the 2020 edition of our annual Auto123.com Awards. We see a familiar pattern this year as the Jap...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
The 500,000th Nissan LEAF
Nissan Builds its 500,000th LEAF
Article
2020 Chevrolet Bolt
GM Canada to Offer Uber Drivers Discounts on ...
Article
2019 Volkswagen Beetle
Volkswagen Drops Mexican Distributor That Use...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Listen to the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Engine at Startup
Listen to the 2021 Ram 1500 T...
Video
Man Buys Back for $75 the Pickup His Grandfather Sold 44 Years Ago… for $75
Man Buys Back for $75 the Pic...
Video
Flying Car Successfully Tested at Toyota R&D Centre in Japan
Flying Car Successfully Teste...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 