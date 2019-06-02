If the first thing that comes to your mind when we say mid-December is… car engines, you’re either a car nut hoping for a truly original Christmas gift, or you know that it’s the time of year when WardsAuto puts out its annual listing of best engines!

Every year we look forward to seeing which engines make WardsAuto’s 10 Best list. The results are in for 2019, which marks the 25th edition of the awards. The manufacturers of the winning units in each category will receive their awards at a ceremony during the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit next January.

“I never thought I’d live to see the day when a fuel-cell car and a battery EV would make the list the same year as two burly V-8s and a sophisticated 4-cyl. engine with variable compression.” - Drew Winter, WardsAuto editor

Neither did we.

3.0L (B58) DOHC Turbocharged I-6 (BMW X5)

BMW’s inline-6 engines have for decades been examples for others to follow, and the one that currently serves the xDrive40i version of the X5 is one of the best examples ever produced. Here it generates 335 hp and 330 lb-ft of torque. With a bit over 10 years on the market under its belt, you could say this engine has proven itself and then some.