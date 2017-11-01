Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

The 17 Best Buys for 2020: We look at Kelley Blue Book’s Picks for Cars, SUVs and Trucks

Every year, American firm Kelley Blue Book, recognized as a reference in the automotive industry by companies and consumers, hands out its Best Buy awards in a number of vehicle categories. The significance of these awards makes it worth doing a rundown; see how the 2020 winners compare to those of our just-presented Auto123.com awards!

See the big winners of our 2020 Auto123.com Awards for best vehicles

 

Photo: Kelley Blue Book

Here then are the 17 winners named as Best Buys for 2020 by KBB, per category.

Best New Model: Kia Telluride

2020 Kia Telluride
Photo: V.Aubé
2020 Kia Telluride

Kia’s second attempt at the three-row SUV segment (after the short-lived Borrego) has been widely lauded, and the folks at KBB were no less enthusiastic. The panel recognized the model’s exceptional comfort and applauded the long list of safety function and technology included for a non-luxury vehicle, sold at a non-luxury price to boot.

Also cited was the exterior styling, given the edge notably over its near-twin from Hyundai, the Palisade, and the relatively positive driving experience it delivers for such a big lug.

Our review of the 2020 Kia Telluride

 

Photo: V.Aubé

You May Also Like

2020 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Finalists!

2020 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Fin...

Here are the finalists for the best vehicles of the year in the 2020 edition of our annual Auto123.com Awards. We see a familiar pattern this year as the Jap...

The 14 Best Buys for 2019: Kelley Blue Book picks its top cars, SUVs, trucks

The 14 Best Buys for 2019: Kelley Blue Book picks its top...

Kelley Blue Book, recognized as a reference in the automotive industry by companies and consumers, has handed out its Best Buy awards in a number of vehicle ...

Best Buys for 2018, According to Kelley Blue Book

Best Buys for 2018, According to Kelley Blue Book

Automotive valuation and information site Kelley Blue Book has just revealed its list of the best buys for the 2018 year, and this year top honours, across a...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
Montreal 2020: New Chevrolet Corvette C8 Wows...
Article
Genesis Mint Concept
Montreal 2020: Genesis Debuts Mint Concept in...
Article
Nissan Sentra 2020
Montreal 2020: Nissan Shows off New 2020 Sent...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

GM Touts Breakthrough in Trailer Towing and Braking
GM Touts Breakthrough in Trai...
Video
Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang Mach-E Steps Onto Canadian Soil
Montreal 2020: Ford’s Mustang...
Video
Oscars: Ford v Ferrari Nominated for Best Picture
Oscars: Ford v Ferrari Nomina...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 