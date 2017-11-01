Every year, American firm Kelley Blue Book, recognized as a reference in the automotive industry by companies and consumers, hands out its Best Buy awards in a number of vehicle categories. The significance of these awards makes it worth doing a rundown; see how the 2020 winners compare to those of our just-presented Auto123.com awards!

Here then are the 17 winners named as Best Buys for 2020 by KBB, per category.

Kia’s second attempt at the three-row SUV segment (after the short-lived Borrego) has been widely lauded, and the folks at KBB were no less enthusiastic. The panel recognized the model’s exceptional comfort and applauded the long list of safety function and technology included for a non-luxury vehicle, sold at a non-luxury price to boot.

Also cited was the exterior styling, given the edge notably over its near-twin from Hyundai, the Palisade, and the relatively positive driving experience it delivers for such a big lug.

Our review of the 2020 Kia Telluride