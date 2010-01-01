In making its evaluations, the team at WardsAuto looked at elements of the interior experience like touchscreens, voice controls, connectivity, driver-assistance technologies and overall user friendliness. Luxury and mass-market vehicles alike were considered, and the panel of judges also took into consideration the value offered by each model.

WardsAuto has again produced its annual ranking of the vehicles offering the best user experience to their occupants. We take a look at the brand-new fifth edition of the study; you’ll find here the 10 finalists.

Audi’s highly customizable multimedia interface got high marks from the folks at Wards, though they did warn it requires some time and dedication to personalize it to its full potential.

The Q7 SUV got a refresh this year, and that included updating of the interior environment. In terms of UX, the highlight is the model’s three full-colour display screens: the configurable virtual cockpit in front of the driver, and two big displays sitting on one top of the other on the central console. The bottom screen is for climate control and comfort setting, while the display above it provides access to the infotainment system.

Casual users who aren’t particularly interested in exploring the finer details of the multimedia system can leave things as they are, but tech heads will find hours of fun in setting every last parameter (fuel consumption, volume of parking sensor warnings, etc.) just the way they want it.

Wards also complimented Audi for the surfeit of charging plugs and ports, the second-row climate control buttons and the ease with which phones can be paired.

