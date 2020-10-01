Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The 2020 Ford Mustang GT Convertible: 10 Fun or Irritating Things About It

To kick off our unofficial Mustang week, Auto123 comes up with 10 fun or not-so-fun things worth noting about the 2020 Ford Mustang GT Convertible.

Later this week: Review of the 2020 Ford Mustang

Later this week: The Top 10 Ford Mustangs of All Time

The current generation of the Ford Mustang has been with us since the 2015 model-year. As it happens, I took part in the model's launch in California in September 2014, and attended the presentation of the refreshed edition in January 2018, again in the Golden State.

Also as it happens, over the years I've driven all versions of this generation of the model, except for the GT350 and GT500. Recently, I wanted to get behind the wheel one last time. I say one last time because in 18-to-24 months, we'll have the next-generation Mustang to play with.

And so it was time to update my notes. However, what more can I tell you about this product that you know so well? Frankly, everything that can be said, has been! Well, almost. That's why I decided to take a slightly novel approach, by coming up with a list of either amusing or irritating details about the Mustang. Here we go.

1 - The roof

Since we're dealing with a convertible here, let's deal with the roof right off the bat. That roof is electrically operated, but it's locked manually. Child's play. It takes a mere eight seconds for it to disappear in the back. It's a little slower in the other direction; once the rain starts to fall it takes 9.8 seconds for it to cover the passenger compartment.

2020 Ford Mustang GT convertible 2020, three-quarters rear
Photo: Ford
2 - Manual or automatic

Two types of transmissions are available with the Mustang: a 6-speed manual and a 10-speed automatic. Our model was equipped with the latter, which I have to admit acquits itself very well. it must be said. But the question is, what do buyers prefer?

65 percent of Mustang buyers lean towards the automatic, meaning 35 percent of new Mustang models on the road are equipped with a three-pedal configuration.

2020 Ford Mustang GT convertible, gear shifter
Photo: Ford
2020 Ford Mustang GT convertible, gear shifter

Chevrolet Corvette Convertible to Make its Debut on October 2

