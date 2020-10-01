The 2020 Jeep Cherokee: 10 Things Worth Knowing

Here are 10 things you probably really want to know about the 2020 Jeep Cherokee.

Lightly refreshed in 2019, the Jeep Cherokee remains one of the more popular Jeeps on the market. While you might see more Wranglers on our roads, often topless, door-less and even with shoeless drivers at the helm, the Cherokee has given it the good fight to stay among the leaders for Jeep sales. Add to that its unbeatable pedigree and you have a formula for success that even 10 elements won’t fully explain. We figured we’d give it a try just the same…

# 1 Once upon a time

On entering the Second World War, the United States decided that it really needed a compact all-terrain vehicle. Two companies stepped up to give it a crack: American Bantam and Willys-Overland.

The army liked the BRC (Bantam Reconnaissance Car) prototype, but it lacked in torque, plus there were doubts the company could produce the model in sufficient quantities for the purposes of the military. The latter then took the Bantam design to Willys and to Ford and asked them to improve on it. The prototypes that came out of that process were the Ford GP and the Willys MA. Once an engineer at Willys stuck a powerful “Go Devil” engine under the hood of the latter vehicle, the Willys MB was born, and it became the U.S. army’s choice.

For production of the model, the army called on both Willys and Ford; after producing a few units as well, Bantam moved on to other projects. After all was said and done, two models were pressed into service: Willys’ Model MB and the Ford GPW (for Government, P somehow designating a 80-inch wheelbase, and W in honour of the original Willys design).