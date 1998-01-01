The Ford Escape is a big deal for Ford. Not only is the model a perennial strong seller for the Blue Oval brand, it's also one of its few products currently able to impose itself in its segment - the other obvious one being the F-150 pickup truck. And this isn’t any old segment; the compact SUV category is the most popular among consumers in North America, and thus the most hotly contested among carmakers.

The previous version of the Escape, introduced in 2013, had a rough go of it initially in terms of reliability. Nevertheless, it stayed in the fight to lead the pack in the segment. Last fall, Ford went back to the drawing board and came up with a transformed new generation of the compact SUV.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

The new edition comes in three versions: regular, hybrid and, soon, plug-in hybrid. Recently, we found ourselves behind the wheel of the second one. Here are six things that caught our attention.

1 - Fuel consumption