2021 Auto123.com Awards: And the Winners Are…!

After presenting you with our finalists last week, here is the list of Auto123.com Award winners for the year 2021. As you read through the list, keep in mind that the votes were not always unanimous and that some of the battles were very close. Also, some models that could not be tested did not really have a chance to win.

What we noticed this year is that some of the finalists had everything to be winners, which means once again that the industry is progressing and offering us more and more quality creations.

Without further ado, here are the winners.

2021 Subcompact/Compact Car of the Year: Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra wins the title as Best Subcompact/Compact Car of the Year for 2021. Up against the impressive new Nissan Sentra and the ever-popular Mazda3, the Korean automaker’s sedan won over the Auto123 team, notably for its quality of execution, but also because the sedan is available in several different variants.

What’s more, on top of the regular, hybrid and N-Line versions Hyundai is currently working on a genuine Elantra N. Sounds promising!

