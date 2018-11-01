Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

2021 Canadian Car, Utility of the Year: AJAC Names Category Finalists

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) today announced the finalists in eight different categories for its 2021 Canadian Car of the Year and Utility of the Year awards.

In the three car categories, the Japanese and Korean automakers unsurprisingly lead the way, in fact there’s but one solitary North American model among the nine mentioned. Here’s the list of finalists:

Mid-size car: Mazda3 (2020 Car of the Year), Nissan Sentra and Toyota Corolla

Large car: Hyundai Sonata, Kia K5 and Toyota Camry

Mid-size premium car: Cadillac CT5, Genesis G70 and Genesis G80

2021 Genesis G70
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2021 Genesis G70

It’s more of a mixed bag in the SUV categories, with U.S. models getting at least some more love – though the Asian-based automakers more than hold their own there as well. Count four all-new models in the bunch.

Small utility: Kia Seltos, Mazda CX-30 and Subaru Crosstrek

Mid-size utility: Mazda CX-5, Nissan Rogue and Toyota Venza

Large utility: Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon and Kia Telluride (2020 Large Utility Vehicle of the Year)

Mid-size premium utility: Genesis GV80, Land Rover Defender and Lincoln Corsair

2021 Toyota Venza
Photo: V.Aubé
2021 Toyota Venza

In the pickup category (there’s only one), there’s a bit of a shocker as the F-150 fails to make the cut, in the view of the AJAC’s members.

Full-size pickup: Chevrolet Silverado, Nissan Titan and Ram 1500 (2020 Pickup of the Year)

Chevrolet Silverado
Photo: Chevrolet
Chevrolet Silverado

Folks have until February 20 to argue about the merits and injustices of the picks seen here; that’s when the winners in each category will be announced. After that, the overall winners will be revealed at a later date in partnership with the Canadian International AutoShow.

The Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) is an association of professional journalists, writers, videographers, photographers and corporate entities whose focus is the automobile and automotive industry.

AJAC logo
Photo: AJAC
AJAC logo

More Articles

