2021 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The Plug-In Hybrids

The year 2020 was mostly about the pandemic, yes, but in the world of electrified cars, there was a lot going on a well. Now, 2021 is shaping up to be an even an important year as this technology in our vehicles becomes increasingly accepted.
While it's true that 2021 is marked by the introduction of several new electric models, plug-in hybrid technology - or PHEV if you prefer - still has its raison d'être, although in the long its relevance will be increasingly questioned as improvements make all-electric vehicle more and more attractive and acceptable to masses of consumers.
Here then is our fifth annual guide to plug-in hybrids.
Audi
We begin this overview of the company that has decided to bet everything on electric propulsion in the next few years. The e-tron range had shown clearly what to expect from the German automaker in terms of its electric strategy. At the same time, let's not forget that Audi has no fewer than three plug-in hybrids in its lineup: the A7 TFSIe, A8 L TFSIe and Q5 TFSIe. While the Q5 SUV is an obvious fuel-efficient and eco-responsible choice in this SUV era, the A7 sedan-coupe and A8 L limousine are two unusual options for environmentally conscious motorists with big budgets.
Possible ranges (in electric mode): between 29 (A8 L) and 39 km (A7)