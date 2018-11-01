Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2021 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The Plug-In Hybrids

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The year 2020 was mostly about the pandemic, yes, but in the world of electrified cars, there was a lot going on a well. Now, 2021 is shaping up to be an even an important year as this technology in our vehicles becomes increasingly accepted.

See also: Top 17 All-Electric Vehicles in Canada in 2021: More EVs By the Month

While it's true that 2021 is marked by the introduction of several new electric models, plug-in hybrid technology - or PHEV if you prefer - still has its raison d'être, although in the long its relevance will be increasingly questioned as improvements make all-electric vehicle more and more attractive and acceptable to masses of consumers.

Here then is our fifth annual guide to plug-in hybrids.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Audi

Audi A7 TFSIe
Photo: Audi
Audi A7 TFSIe

We begin this overview of the company that has decided to bet everything on electric propulsion in the next few years. The e-tron range had shown clearly what to expect from the German automaker in terms of its electric strategy. At the same time, let's not forget that Audi has no fewer than three plug-in hybrids in its lineup: the A7 TFSIe, A8 L TFSIe and Q5 TFSIe. While the Q5 SUV is an obvious fuel-efficient and eco-responsible choice in this SUV era, the A7 sedan-coupe and A8 L limousine are two unusual options for environmentally conscious motorists with big budgets.

Possible ranges (in electric mode): between 29 (A8 L) and 39 km (A7)

Audi Q5 TFSIe
Photo: Audi
Audi Q5 TFSIe

You May Also Like

NACTOY’s Shortlist for its 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards Announced

NACTOY’s Shortlist for its 2020 North American Car, Utili...

We now have the initial shortlist for NACTOY’s 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards. The finalists in each of the three categories w...

2019 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Finalists!

2019 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Fin...

Which vehicles will take home a 2019 Auto123.com Award? Our jury will soon be divulging its choices for the Vehicles of the Year for 2019 with the announceme...

2021 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Finalists!

2021 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Fin...

Once again, Auto123 sets out to determine the best vehicles of the year within given categories. With new models sprouting up all across the industry, not to...

More Articles

From this author

Vincent Aubé
Articles By
Vincent Aubé
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle
2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pinnacle Review: Luxur...
Review
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Review: Sharp Dresse...
Review
The 2007 Subaru Legacy GT Spec.B, fitted with Toyo Proxes Sport A/S tires
Long-Term Review of the New Toyo Proxes Sport...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2022 Infiniti QX55 Review: The Sportier Sibling
2022 Infiniti QX55 Review: Th...
Video
At 16, He's the Proud Owner of a 1965 Ford Mustang
At 16, He's the Proud Owner o...
Video
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Review: Rarity Rules
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 