2021 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The Plug-In Hybrids

The year 2020 was mostly about the pandemic, yes, but in the world of electrified cars, there was a lot going on a well. Now, 2021 is shaping up to be an even an important year as this technology in our vehicles becomes increasingly accepted.

While it's true that 2021 is marked by the introduction of several new electric models, plug-in hybrid technology - or PHEV if you prefer - still has its raison d'être, although in the long its relevance will be increasingly questioned as improvements make all-electric vehicle more and more attractive and acceptable to masses of consumers.

Here then is our fifth annual guide to plug-in hybrids.

Audi