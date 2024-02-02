• Auto123 takes a look at Kelley Blue Book's list of the best automotive buys for 2024.

At the beginning of each year, Irvine, California-based vehicle research and evaluation firm Kelley Blue Book (KBB) publishes its list of the industry's best buys, by category.

It's one of the most consulted articles on our site every year, which is why we're once again doing the rounds.

Each category - there are 13, plus the Best New Model Buy of the Year - gets a short description of the model and its main qualities, as highlighted by KBB - and also corroborated by Auto123.

All vehicles are, of course, 2024 products.

Best buy, Subcompact SUV: Hyundai Kona