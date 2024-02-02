• Auto123 takes a look at Kelley Blue Book's list of the best automotive buys for 2024.
At the beginning of each year, Irvine, California-based vehicle research and evaluation firm Kelley Blue Book (KBB) publishes its list of the industry's best buys, by category.
It's one of the most consulted articles on our site every year, which is why we're once again doing the rounds.
Each category - there are 13, plus the Best New Model Buy of the Year - gets a short description of the model and its main qualities, as highlighted by KBB - and also corroborated by Auto123.
All vehicles are, of course, 2024 products.
Best buy, Subcompact SUV: Hyundai Kona
Hyundai had a monster success with the first-generation Kona, which was available in both gas-engine and electric versions.
The year 2024 marks the arrival of the second generation, also marketed with these different propulsion modes. The main difference is that the first model was initially conceived as a gasoline model, with an electric variant. Here, it's the other way around, as the platform was initially conceived as electric, while being capable of accommodating a combustion approach.
Key qualities
- - More spacious
- - Good value for money
- - Eye-catching, modern styling
Best buy, Compact SUV - Honda CR-V
On the market for over 25 years, the Honda CR-V needs no introduction. Completely redesigned for 2023, it obviously returns unchanged for 2024, but its intrinsic qualities are enough to make it one of the best in its class.
For us Canadians, the arrival of the hybrid version with this new generation has given buyers looking for fuel economy one more option. As a safe bet, the Honda CR-V remains an excellent choice.
Key qualities
- - Hybrid efficiency
- - Reliability and resale value
- - Quality construction and assembly