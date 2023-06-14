Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2024 Honda CR-V: Second Hybrid Trim Joins for 2024

2024 Honda CR-V EX-L Hybrid
Photo: Honda
Hybrid buyers can now pick between the Touring Hybrid and the new EX-L Hybrid Automotive columnist: , Updated:

The 2024 Honda CR-V lineup will feature a second hybrid trim, joining the Touring Hybrid that debuted for 2023. The 2024 CR-V EX-L Hybrid is thus a more affordable way to go hybrid for CR-V buyers. 

The new EX-L Hybrid receives a starting price of $46,275, placing it above the CR-V LX, CR-V Sport and CR-V EX-L non-hybrid models and below only the top-end CR-V Touring Hybrid in the range.

White 2024 Honda CR-V EX-L Hybrid
White 2024 Honda CR-V EX-L Hybrid

2024 Honda CR-V EX-L Hybrid: What to know

This being a model that’s high in the CR-V, range, it features a number of notable bits of standard equipment and technology, such as:

  • Power passenger seat
  • Heated front and rear seats
  • Leather seating
  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel
  • Front and rear parking sensors
  • Power tailgate
  • 9-inch touchscreen 
  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
  • Qi-compatible 15W wireless smartphone charging
  • 8-speaker audio system
  • Low-speed braking control system

Exterior design differentiators include 18-inch black alloy wheels, rectangular exhaust tips and a number of black accents.

Like the Touring Hybrid variant, the new EX-L Hybrid features a two-motor system (and thus all-wheel drive), which delivers an output of 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. And like the Touring Hybrid, its fuel consumption ratings are 6.0L, 6.9L and 6.4L/100 km (city/highway/combined). And also like the Touring Hybrid, it is built at Honda’s plant in Alliston, Ontario.

Honda CR-V Sport
Honda CR-V Sport
Photo: Honda

Pricing for the 2024 Honda CR-V

  • 2024 Honda CR-V LX-B (2WD) - $35,125
  • 2024 Honda CR-V LX-B (AWD) - $37,925
  • 2024 Honda CR-V Sport - $42,075
  • 2024 Honda CR-V EX-L (non-hybrid) - $44,275
  • 2024 Honda CR-V EX-L Hybrid - $46,275
  • 2024 Honda CR-V Touring Hybrid - $49,775

Prices do not include $2,000 in prep and transportation fees.

