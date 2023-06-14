2024 Honda CR-V: Second Hybrid Trim Joins for 2024

The 2024 Honda CR-V lineup will feature a second hybrid trim, joining the Touring Hybrid that debuted for 2023. The 2024 CR-V EX-L Hybrid is thus a more affordable way to go hybrid for CR-V buyers.
The new EX-L Hybrid receives a starting price of $46,275, placing it above the CR-V LX, CR-V Sport and CR-V EX-L non-hybrid models and below only the top-end CR-V Touring Hybrid in the range.
2024 Honda CR-V EX-L Hybrid: What to know
This being a model that’s high in the CR-V, range, it features a number of notable bits of standard equipment and technology, such as:
- Power passenger seat
- Heated front and rear seats
- Leather seating
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Power tailgate
- 9-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Qi-compatible 15W wireless smartphone charging
- 8-speaker audio system
- Low-speed braking control system
Exterior design differentiators include 18-inch black alloy wheels, rectangular exhaust tips and a number of black accents.
Like the Touring Hybrid variant, the new EX-L Hybrid features a two-motor system (and thus all-wheel drive), which delivers an output of 204 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. And like the Touring Hybrid, its fuel consumption ratings are 6.0L, 6.9L and 6.4L/100 km (city/highway/combined). And also like the Touring Hybrid, it is built at Honda’s plant in Alliston, Ontario.
Pricing for the 2024 Honda CR-V
- 2024 Honda CR-V LX-B (2WD) - $35,125
- 2024 Honda CR-V LX-B (AWD) - $37,925
- 2024 Honda CR-V Sport - $42,075
- 2024 Honda CR-V EX-L (non-hybrid) - $44,275
- 2024 Honda CR-V EX-L Hybrid - $46,275
- 2024 Honda CR-V Touring Hybrid - $49,775
Prices do not include $2,000 in prep and transportation fees.