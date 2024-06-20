While other parts of our “30 most anticipated vehicles for 2025” list revolve around the SUVs and CUVs – and EVS – dominating headlines as of late, there are still some traditional good ol’ gas-powered cars – remember them? – we can’t wait to sink our teeth in to. Here’s a quick look at the most exciting cars coming in 2025 and beyond.

Auto123 gets out its crystal ball and presents the 30 most notable models that will hit the market in 2024-2025. Today, 10 cars!

Last year, Aston Martin went ahead and delivered a vehicle they called “the first ever grand touring supercar”, a twin-turbo V8-powered, long-hooded beauty called the DB12. With this year’s all-new Vantage, the automaker may be going down a notch size-wise but from early reports, there’s no skimping on the driving and performance.

Also twin-turbo’d, the “baby” Aston is set to once again take the fight to the leaders in the segment, most notably the Porsche 911. To prove how serious it is, the company has developed a GTE racing version alongside the road car.

When is the Aston Martin Vantage coming?

In Europe the new Vantage launched this past spring. Its North American market debut should be in the coming weeks.