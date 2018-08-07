American magazine Consumer Reports recently published its list of the 10 most reliable 2020 models... in theory anyways! The firm bases its statistics on the comments made by thousands of consumers - motorists in this case. It analyzes the data collected to predict which of the industry's vehicle models will be the most reliable for 2020.

The scale of the operation is impressive: information comes from more than 420,000 vehicle owners, all compiled over the past few months.

According to CR, the ten models listed below are the least likely to cause headaches for their owners in the first years of ownership. The study looks at 17 different categories of problems encountered, ranging from mere nuisances such as a noisy braking system, to major repairs such as a gearbox that needs to be replaced just after the warranty expires. The magazine measures the severity of each reported problem to ultimately produce a ranking of vehicles in order.

Here is the list of the top 10 2020 vehicles according to Consumer Reports in ascending order. Of course, we're saving the best for last!

Tied for eighth place: Toyota 4Runner, Mazda CX-9 and Lexus GS (87%)