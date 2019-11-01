Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Top 10

Top 10: Luxury Vehicles We Buy Based on Emotion

Not long ago we presented a Top 10 list of sure buys on the market today, taken from the ranks of affordable mass-market vehicles, of course. Nothing more rational than that, right?

Now we deal with a whole different ball of wax – premium wax, that is. Here are vehicles taken from 10 different luxury-vehicle categories, with the criterion for our choices being… emotion. Meaning, these might not be the most reliable, or affordable, or even practical cars around, but they are the ones that send heart rates soaring.

Here’s to making emotional buying decisions!

1 – Luxury subcompact SUVs: BMW 2 Series

In this relatively new category for luxury carmakers, it’s hard not to alight, when considering a dream-inducing small car, on the BMW 2 Series. Of all of the German brand’s models, this is the one that best incarnates its spirit. Pleasure at the wheel is constant; and if it’s not enough to get you looking where to sign on the purchase contract, there’s the M2 to seal the deal.

BMW M240i
Photo: BMW
BMW M240i
BMW M240i
Photo: BMW
BMW M240i

