The 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid completes Porsche's Cayenne lineup for the coming year. This new model sits in the range between the Cayenne E-Hybrid and the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid in terms of performance and price.

The new 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid Photo: Porsche

Needs and wants

Essentially, this variant has been designed to balance drivers’ everyday transportation needs and their want of solid driving performance. The updated hybrid technology also enables faster vehicle charging. Official electric range and efficiency specifications are still be announced by Transport Canada.

The vehicle's hybrid system combines a 348 hp V6 turbo engine with a 174 hp electric motor. The hybrid system thus generates a total output of 455 hp, and 553 lb-ft of torque. Battery characteristics include a capacity of 25.9 kWh and a maximum charge of 11 kW.

The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds, with a top speed of 263 km/h.

The 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid on the road Photo: Porsche

The Cayenne S E-Hybrid features standard adaptive air suspension; this dual-chamber technology contributes to enhanced performance and driving comfort.

Aesthetically, the vehicle is in line with other Cayenne models. It features 20-inch wheels and a stainless steel exhaust system. Inside, the seats offer eight settings and the vehicle is also equipped with Apple CarPlay.

The starting price of the 2024 Cayenne S E-Hybrid is $113,700 in Canada. Deliveries will begin in summer 2024.

2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid, interior Photo: Porsche