The new Mazda CX-70 SUV, initially scheduled for this year, has just been postponed by a year and won’t be introduced until 2024.

The upcoming SUV is positioned between the compact CX-50 and the new three-row CX-90. That said, the CX-70 will actually have the same dimensions as the CX-90, which has just appeared on the market as a 2024 model. The main difference being that the 70 will feature two rows rather than the 90’s three rows of seats.



The 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Photo: D.Boshouwers

A new all-electric SUV in 2025

The news of the delay comes from Tom Donnelly, boss of Mazda in North America. In the same interview with Automotive News, he also confirmed that Mazda intends to launch an all-electric model on our continent in 2025, following the withdrawal of the MX-30 model after the 2023 model-year. Donnelly specified that this new EV will be named after an existing model. We think an all-electric CX-5 could be a very interesting option for Canadian consumers.

About the CX-70 ... now a 2025

The CX-70 will be offered in two configurations: an ICE-only model and a plug-in hybrid. The strictly-gas-powered model will use a 3.3L turbocharged 6-cylinder engine, while the PHEV version will combine a 2.5L Skyactiv-G engine with an electric motor/generator, for a total estimated output of 325 hp and 370 lb-ft of torque.

When it comes to technology and comfort, Mazda intends to push the luxury and refinement aspect, as in the case of the new CX-90. The CX-70 will be equipped with goodies like an active driving display (HUD), updated infotainment system with 12.3-inch screen, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and Bose audio system. Nappa leather-trimmed seats, wood and brushed metal finishes and i-Activsense safety technologies are also part of the offering.