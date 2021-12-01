Here's a news flash that's not really news: the automotive industry continues to struggle with shortages of components, most glaringly microchips, and all indications are that the problem will be with us for some time to come. Inventories are limited and prices for new and used vehicles are at historic highs. But throughout this tough stretch for motorists, there are still - thankfully - more attractive vehicle options on the market.

Our exercise in this ranking does not involve a deep dive to find just the models selling at the lowest price – we covered that here! – but rather, the idea here is to determine which models offer the best possible quality for the price and offer the most generous level of equipment. For 2022, we’re using the same categories as we did last year.

One per category, here are the 10 models to consider this year for the value they offer.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Best subcompact vehicle: Kia Rio 5