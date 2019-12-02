Tomorrow morning the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show opens its door to the general public following two days reserved for presentations to the automotive media. But before we cede this hallowed ground to the masses, we take a breath and put together a Top 10 of the most noteworthy – and simply insane – new vehicles presented at this year’s edition.

To the surprise of exactly no one, automakers continue to find ways to justify producing new SUV and crossover models of all kinds. Our top 10 is overrun with utility models, in fact, though there’s a single exception that we made for a car that is crucial for its maker and for consumers in Canada particularly, where smaller four-doors still retain (most of) their popularity. Can you guess which model we’re referring to?

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E