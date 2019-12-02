Tomorrow morning the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show opens its door to the general public following two days reserved for presentations to the automotive media. But before we cede this hallowed ground to the masses, we take a breath and put together a Top 10 of the most noteworthy – and simply insane – new vehicles presented at this year’s edition.
To the surprise of exactly no one, automakers continue to find ways to justify producing new SUV and crossover models of all kinds. Our top 10 is overrun with utility models, in fact, though there’s a single exception that we made for a car that is crucial for its maker and for consumers in Canada particularly, where smaller four-doors still retain (most of) their popularity. Can you guess which model we’re referring to?
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Unveiled three days before official press day at the LA show, Ford’s very first electric-powered performance SUV has been ever so long-awaited, much-discussed and speculated upon – especially by those interested in electric mobility.
Of course, also keeping a keen eye on this project are fans of Ford’s legendary pony car. This new Mach-E marks a revolutionary new chapter in the long history of the Mustang, and could well lead to a veritable range of Mustang EVs.
That, of course, remains many years off. For the moment, the important question is how will consumers react when the first models make their way to dealerships at the end of 2020.