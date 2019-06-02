Montreal, QC - Today is the traditional media day at the annual Montreal International Auto Show. We give you a preview of what we – and you, as of Friday – will be seeing that’s new and interesting at the 77th edition of the show. The show opens its doors to the public as of January 17, and lasting through January 26.

2020 Subaru Crosstrek PHEV

Photo: M.Crépault Subaru Crosstrek PHEV 2020

We patient Canadians have been waiting quite a long time for this plug-in hybrid version of the Subaru Crosstrek, an immensely popular model across the country but particularly right here in Quebec. A Canadian premiere.

Mini Cooper SE (100% electric)

Here is the very first Mini to run solely on electric power. A North American premiere.

Mitsubishi Mirage (5-door version)

Photo: Mitsubishi 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage

Mitsubishi is on quite a roll in Canada these days, and it intends to keep the good times rolling with the five-door version of the restyled Mirage. A North American premiere.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

This may be the model that has generated the most anticipation, discussion and controversy lately. Ford dips its toes into the electric mobility waters with this model derived from its legendary muscle car. Talk about a bold move. A Canadian premiere.

Ford Escape PHEV

Photo: Ford 2020 Ford Escape

The 2020 Ford Escape is the beneficiary of a full makeover and mechanical overhaul, and in the view of most observers it’s a resounding success. Here is the plug-in hybrid version, which promises to do serious damage on the Canadian market. A Canadian premiere.

Cadillac CT4 and CT5

We were on hand for a media launch of the CT4 and CT5 sedans earlier this week ahead of the auto show, but officially the two cars – yes, cars! - make their debut in the Great White North at the show. A Canadian premiere.

Chevrolet Corvette C8

Like the Mustang Mach-E from Ford, the new Chevrolet Corvette C8 has managed to get itself talked about a little bit in the last year. The new mid-engined version is an entirely different creature than the Corvette that came before it. This is without a doubt a must-see at the auto show! A Canadian premiere.

Toyota RAV4 Prime

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

Photo: Toyota 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime

The RAV4 is lord and master of its domain (across all segments, in fact) in Canada, and now, after the hybrid, we get to see the Toyota RAV4 Prime, a plug-in hybrid version that could well cause a stampede to Canadian Toyota dealers. As long as the manufacturer is able to keep up with demand… a Canadian premiere.

Toyota Highlander hybrid

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2020 Toyota Highlander hybrid

The hybrid version of the next-generation Toyota Highlander will be on hand at the auto show. Take note: its official average fuel consumption figure is just 6.7L/100 km, which is pretty phenomenal for a SUV of this size. A Canadian premiere.

Our first drive review of the 2020 Toyota Hghlander

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Photo: V.Aubé 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

We were on hand in Tennessee last October for the U.S. launch of the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, a sportier version of the German automaker’s Atlas SUV. It will on display at the auto show, where it’s sure to draw attention from VW-loving visitors to the show. A Canadian premiere.

Nissan Sentra

Nissan offers up a transformed 2020 Sentra, complete with a new platform, new engine (for it) and new design. A Canadian premiere.

Nissan Titan

In late November, Auto123 headed for Salt Lake City in Utah to discover the second-generaiton Nissan Titan truck. The model that will once again try to dent the hegemony of the U.S. Big Three’s products in the category will be an eye-catching item on display at the show amidst all the EVs, small SUVs and futuristic prototypes. A Canadian premiere.

Mazda CX-30

The new in-betweenie crossover from Mazda squeezes its way into the carmaker’s SUV lineup between the smaller CX-3 and larger CX-5. A Canadian premiere.

Buick Encore GX and Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Photo: Buick Buick Encore GX

Photo: Chevrolet 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

These close cousins are about to debut on the North American market, and both will be at the Montreal show. Discover there the Buick Encore GX and the Chevrolet TrailBlazer. The two small SUVs might well draw in fair numbers of Canadian consumers generally receptive to this format. A Canadian premiere.

Genesis Mint concept

Photo: Genesis Genesis Mint concept

We saw it for the first time last spring at the New York auto show, so it’s not exactly new. But the Mint prototype from luxury carmaker Genesis is just so darn cute you really shouldn’t miss the occasion to see it up close and in the flesh at the auto show. A Canadian premiere.

Hyundai 45 concept

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai 45 concept

According to Hyundai, this concept is heavily inspired by the original Pony prototype first shown in 1974. The Korean automaker showed the 45 for the first time in Frankfurt, so like the Mint it’s not brand-spanking new, technically speaking. But also like the Mint, it’s a really nice-looking vehicle and you won’t want to miss it at the Hyundai stand. A Canadian premiere.

Kia Seltos

Kia presented its newest sport utility model during a special event a few days ahead of the Montreal auto show. But still, the show itself will be the first chance folks get to see the Seltos up close, before it arrives at dealerships to sit in between the Soul and the Sportage in the automaker’s lineup of SUVs. A Canadian premiere.

Lots of BMWs

The German automaker takes advantage of the absence of most of its big rivals - Volvo, Mercedes-Benz and Audi - from this year's show and brings to Montreal an arsenal of new products. There are 7 Canadian premieres in all, among them the M8 Gran Coupé and the 2 Series Gran Coupé.

The Black Box

No, the 90s club hitmeisters won't be at the show. Rather, this is a section that proved very popular last year. The Black Box showcaes exotic models you're unlikely to see in the parking lot of your local Costco on a Saturday afternoon. This year, the spotlight shines on the McLaren Senna and the Pagani Huayra Roadster.