Auto123 presents our Top 10 most affordable all-wheel drive vehicles in Canada in 2022.

The unique climate of our great country requires all Canadian drivers to be extra vigilant when during the long winter months. No surprise then that AWD systems are so popular among consumers here, and why automakers are increasingly apt to provide them in their offerings. Once the preserve of pickup trucks and SUVs mounted on ladder frames, all-wheel power is now available on a majority of vehicles in Canada.

Again this year, we're repeating the exercise of finding the cheapest 4WD vehicles available to Canadian buyers, based on their MSRP. Of course, the rankings can change somewhat at any give time depending on promotions, which we didn’t take into account given their temporary nature.

In our ranking, we also include the most-affordable trims of the models offering all-wheel drive.

Unsurprisingly, the list of bargains hasn't changed much since last year, although some models have seen their prices revised upwards, due to the inflationary pressures we’ve seen over the past several month, which has affected the automotive industry like it has everyone else.

Let's take a look at our list of the cheapest AWD models for the 2022 model-year, starting with the most expensive and ending with the least.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

10th place: 2022 Nissan Qashqai S AWD $26,298 + $1,950 (T&P)