Top 10

Top 10 Most Affordable All-Wheel Drive Vehicles in Canada in 2022

Auto123 presents our Top 10 most affordable all-wheel drive vehicles in Canada in 2022.

The unique climate of our great country requires all Canadian drivers to be extra vigilant when during the long winter months. No surprise then that AWD systems are so popular among consumers here, and why automakers are increasingly apt to provide them in their offerings. Once the preserve of pickup trucks and SUVs mounted on ladder frames, all-wheel power is now available on a majority of vehicles in Canada.

Again this year, we're repeating the exercise of finding the cheapest 4WD vehicles available to Canadian buyers, based on their MSRP. Of course, the rankings can change somewhat at any give time depending on promotions, which we didn’t take into account given their temporary nature.

In our ranking, we also include the most-affordable trims of the models offering all-wheel drive.

Unsurprisingly, the list of bargains hasn't changed much since last year, although some models have seen their prices revised upwards, due to the inflationary pressures we’ve seen over the past several month, which has affected the automotive industry like it has everyone else.

Let's take a look at our list of the cheapest AWD models for the 2022 model-year, starting with the most expensive and ending with the least.

10th place: 2022 Nissan Qashqai S AWD              $26,298 + $1,950 (T&P)

2022 Nissan Qashqai (Europe)
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Qashqai (Europe)

Nissan's newish Qashqai SUV didn't make it into our top 10 last year. But with the redesign of some of its segment rivals, and the price increases that come with that, this crossover, tucked in between the subcompact Kicks and the more family-oriented Rogue in Nissan’s lineup, has sneaked into the top 10 this year.

Without giving away any spoilers, know that the price gap between the Qashqai S AWD and the least expensive model with all-wheel drive is very small. Goes to show how fierce the fighting is among carmakers to offer Canadians affordable choices with AWD.

See also: Nissan Presents its New 2022 Qashqai for Europe

2022 Nissan Qashqai (Europe), profile
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Qashqai (Europe), profile
2022 Nissan Qashqai (Europe), front
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Qashqai (Europe), front
2022 Nissan Qashqai (Europe), interior
Photo: Nissan
2022 Nissan Qashqai (Europe), interior

