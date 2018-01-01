Auto123 presents its overview of the plug-in hybrid SUVs currently or soon to be available in Canada in 2021.
Plug-in hybrid technology is gaining ground in the industry. In 2021, a handful of new models have joined the fray, and a couple have dropped off the map – all ahead of a tidal wave of Korean PHEV that are set to arrive in 2022.
See also: 2021 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The Plug-In Hybrids
To help take stock of all the changes, here’s our overview of SUVs and crossovers equipped with all-wheel drive and available with PHEV (for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) technology.
Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
Range: 39 km
Even as the next-gen Outlander, based on the same architecture as the Nissan Rogue, makes its appearance for 2021, the current 2021 Outlander PHEV retains the old platform.
Look closely, though, and you see progress: Even though the Mitsubishi plug-in hybrid crossover looks the same as before, it gets a new, more powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and a 70-kW electric motor, an improvement over the 60-kW capacity of the previous engine. Net output is now 221 hp, while electric range is up from 35 to 39 km. OK, that’s not exactly worth writing to Mother Nature about. But better things are, we hope, ahead!
See also: Mild Improvements for the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV