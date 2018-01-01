Auto123 presents its overview of the plug-in hybrid SUVs currently or soon to be available in Canada in 2021.

Plug-in hybrid technology is gaining ground in the industry. In 2021, a handful of new models have joined the fray, and a couple have dropped off the map – all ahead of a tidal wave of Korean PHEV that are set to arrive in 2022.

See also: 2021 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The Plug-In Hybrids

To help take stock of all the changes, here’s our overview of SUVs and crossovers equipped with all-wheel drive and available with PHEV (for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle) technology.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Range: 39 km