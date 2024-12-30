Toyota in Canada : 60 years, 60 pictures from coast to coast (Part 1)

Last August, Toyota embarked on a slightly deranged road trip, crossing Canada from coast to coast, to celebrate its 60th year on Canadian soil. 60 years since the company launched its activities here, in a very modest way, need we remind you. To mark the occasion, Toyota had a bunch of us cross the country in its vehicles.

See also: Toyota Canada Turns 60: From Coast to Coast We Go

The mega-road trip was divided into six stages or waves. What began in St. John's, Newfoundland, ended in Victoria, British Columbia some five weeks later. Along the way there were stops in Halifax, Montreal, North Bay, Winnipeg and Calgary, not to mention Quebec City, Ottawa, Thunder Bay, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Vancouver, among others.

Each of the six waves had its own select group of journalists to propel the vehicles westward. Due to a combination of circumstances, Auto123 found itself on three of the six waves, meaning we covered half of Canada in Toyota vehicles.

Your humble servant took part in the first stage (St. John's to Halifax), as well as stages 3 and 4, which spanned Montreal to Winnipeg.

As you can guess, it was a memorable trip, with targeted and strategic stops, here to visit a standout dealership, there to a place that was important in Toyota's history, or else a point of interest along the way.

How can we sum it all up for you, without boring you, and without keeping you captive for hours on end because of the sheer volume of stories to be told? With two photo galleries recounting the essence of this unique road trip journey across Canada. In all, 60 pictures, worth, we hope, a thousand words each.

St. John's to North Bay

Thee first half of that road trip took us from St. John’s at the eastern tip of the country, all the way to North Bay, Ontario.

Kilometer 0

It's a tradition just about everywhere on the planet, and always a fun point of interest for tourists... or adventurers. We're talking here about the starting point of a route, often identified as kilometer or mile 0. The one pictured here marks the start of the Trans-Canada Highway, which, as its name suggests, crosses the country. It was inaugurated in 1962.