• The 2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI is getting a 40th Anniversary Edition.

Volkswagen launched the first GLI version of its Jetta sedan in 1984. To celebrate the model's upcoming 40th anniversary, the company is producing a 40th Anniversary Edition for the coming year.

Recall that when the model was renewed five years ago, a 35th Anniversary Edition was offered.

The new 2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 40th Anniversary Edition Photo: Volkswagen

And how will the new special edition stand out? Simply and discreetly, in line with the understated image of a fairly little-known model.

The 40th Anniversary Jetta GLI inherit commemorative accents, both inside and out. Buyers will be able to choose between three exterior colours: Pure Gray, Pure White and Rising Blue. Whichever is chosen, the car will feature black exterior accents, “GLI 40” badging on the fenders and 18-inch wheels, also painted black.

Interior of 2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 40th Anniversary Edition Photo: Volkswagen

Seating of 2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 40th Anniversary Edition Photo: Volkswagen

The fabric upholstery has been designed specifically for the 40th Anniversary Edition, and the seat pattern varies from car to car. Volkswagen likens it to a “unique fingerprint”. There's also a “40” logo on the lower spoke of the steering wheel, “GLI 40” badging on the seat labels at the door sills, and “GLI 1984” lettering on the cupholder tray. The red interior accents of the regular model are retained.

Mechanically, nothing changes, which means that VW's 4-cylinder engine (good for 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque) is still in place. Normally, with a GLI, the 6-speed manual gearbox is standard, while the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is available as an option. This was not specified by VW in its presentation, but we expect it will the case for this special edition.

2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 40th Anniversary Edition grey Photo: Volkswagen

A sport exhaust system is included, and as with other Jetta GLI models, this 40th Anniversary Edition will benefit from larger brakes, a limited-slip differential and the adaptive damping system.

The Volkswagen Jetta GLI 40th Anniversary Edition will appear later this summer; it will be produced in a limited edition of 1984 units for the US market. News will be announced soon for Canada, at which time we’ll updated the figure for Canada.