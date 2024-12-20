Toyota is reportedly considering renaming its bZ4X electric SUV. Anything but memorable, the name has attracted its share of criticism, to say the least. According to Patrick Ryan, Toyota Canada's Regional Manager for Quebec, a change is in the works, although the details are still unclear.

A logical, but unloved name

The name bZ4X stands for “Beyond Zero”; the number 4 symbolizes its size; and the X indicates that it's a crossover. But while there’s logic behind the nomenclature, there’s little love for it - the name is clumsy and hard to remember. And to add insult to injury, there are both capitalized and non-capitalized letters sprinkled about.

In contrast, the sister model designed with Subaru, the Solterra, was graced with a more conventional name and is better received by the public. The comparison underlines the importance of an engaging name for a vehicle.

The Toyota bZ4X | Photo: D.Rufiange

A global or regional change?

Patrick Ryan didn't specify whether the name change would be applied worldwide or only in certain regions. But a global revision seems more consistent with Toyota's strategy. The maker of the Corolla, Accord and Highlander normally favours actual names rather than complex alphanumeric combinations.

The importance of an engaging name

In a competitive market, a name can play a key role in a vehicle's identity. Alphanumeric names, while convenient for manufacturers, don't always resonate with the general public.

Toyota could draw on its history by adopting a more evocative and memorable name for its electric SUV, making the vehicle more accessible and appealing to consumers.

If Toyota confirms this change, it would be a logical step towards improving the perception of its bZ4X. Consumers await a name that better reflects the model's qualities and ambition.