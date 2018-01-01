Yesterday was show and tell day at Toyota, which presented several new and upcoming models for the North American market, including of course the biggest story of the day, the Corolla Cross SUV. However, other interesting news marked the event held by the company.

For instance, Toyota introduced the all-electric bZ4X concept for North America. We didn't get much new information about it, except for a confirmation that it will indeed be marketed here.

Toyota did say that it would share more about the production version later this year. In the meantime, we now know with more precision when the model will debut here somewhere in the middle of 2022.

Remember that the bZ4X concept (bZ for Beyond Zero) was developed jointly with Subaru. So it will be interesting to see what that automaker has in store. The model will offer all-wheel drive and benefit from a new platform called e-TNGA, dedicated to electric-powered models. As for its format, imagine a RAV4. And get used to the bZ name; Toyota plans seven models bearing those letters by 2025.

