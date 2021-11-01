Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Toyota Model “Tops” Consumer Reports Ranking of Most Disappointing Vehicles

Best-of rankings are a dime a dozen, we can agree. The best vehicles in different categories? The models that show the best initial quality? The models that satisfy their new owners the most? Run of the mill.

But the worst-of rankings are out there too, and they can be… entertaining. Maybe not for carmakers though. Here's one no manufacturer will want to figure in, which rates which vehicles most dissatisfy their owners, as compiled by Consumer Reports magazine.

And at the top of the list, surprise, sits a Toyota model. The Japanese automaker is no stranger to awards, especially those that rate customer satisfaction. This is one it won't brag about.

The unlucky “winner” of Consumer Reports’ survey? The C-HR SUV.

Toyota C-HR, three-quarters rear
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Toyota C-HR, three-quarters rear

According to CR, the results of this analysis are based on data from just over 300,000 vehicles. A host of parameters are analyzed, so low customer satisfaction is determined not just based on one element, like poor reliability, for example. We can guess that this is not the case for the C-HR. CR came to its conclusions after crunching data that measure a combination of things that owners don't like. Ultimately, though, the question is simple: Are owners happy with their purchase?

Buyer's remorse is what we’re talking about here, and it can be due to anything from poor reliability to low engine power and problems with the multimedia system, etc.

Here then is CR’s ranking of the least satisfactory vehicles according to the survey data. With one exception (the Kia Forte), all models are from American and Japanese brands. Two companies, Jeep and Infiniti, have the dubious honour of featuring more than one vehicle on the list. The figure shown represents the percentage of buyers who say they would buy the same vehicle if they had to do it all over again.

1 — Toyota C-HR         29 percent
2 — Ford EcoSport        30 percent
3 — Chevrolet Trax        37 percent
4 — Infiniti Q50        40 percent
5 — Nissan Qashqai        42 percent
6 — Infiniti QX50        46 percent
7 — Jeep Compass        46 percent
8 — Jeep Renegade        46 percent
9 — Cadillac XT4        46 percent
10 — Kia Forte            47 percent

Infiniti Q50
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Infiniti Q50
Cadillac XT4
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Cadillac XT4
Kia Forte
Photo: V.Aubé
Kia Forte

