Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Patent Images Show Toyota Crown, Shaped as a Fastback Sedan/Crossover

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
The future Toyota Crown, profile
Photo: Design Watch
The future Toyota Crown, profile

Some new images have surfaced online that are apparently for the much-rumoured and -discussed Crown model Toyota is said to be working on.

Originally shared by Japanese outlet Design Watch, the three images look like they’re meant for and taken from a patent application, and they show different views of the model, fleshing out the mental picture we’d all been given when rumours started to float about a Toyota Crown being in development this past spring.

So what are we dealing with? A sedan, but a high-sitting and high-rising one, with a fastback-type roof. Visible as well are protective elements on the flanks of the vehicle and the bottoms of both extremities. The wheels are clearly over-sized, and that fastback-type roof descends back and downwards into the trunk.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The future Toyota Crown, three-quarters rear
Photo: Design Watch
The future Toyota Crown, three-quarters rear

These are images without any confirmed information attached, so aside from the fact we’re not even sure what we’re looking at, we also have no idea for what markets the Toyota Crown is intended. But it could be argued that the automaker intends this to be a replacement for the departed Avalon, which left our market in 2022 and will be gone from the U.S. lineup next year.

There’s more to make things even more complicated here: Toyota currently sells a Crown SUV in China, and it has said it is planning on producing an SUV model carrying the Crown name for North America.

There are other rumours suggesting the Crown Cross name is going to be used. That could be for this model shown in these images, or then again it could not.

According to Motor 1, some rumours have the dimensions of this fastback model already determined (4,930 mm long, 1,840 mm wide, and a wheelbase of 2,850 mm).

You May Also Like

2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid Review: The Surest of Bets

2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid Review: The Surest of Bets

The 2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid is a sure bet if there ever was one and a very fuel-efficient bet in this hybrid format. Here’s our review of a Camry variant th...

2021 Toyota Prius Prime Review: What's New with Everyone’s Favourite Ugly Duckling?

2021 Toyota Prius Prime Review: What's New with Everyone’...

The 2021 Toyota Prius Prime, the original hybrid ugly duckling of the road, loved by some and unloved by others, nonetheless offers good range in electric mo...

2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Review: Here to Stay

2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid Review: Here to Stay

While the 2021 Toyota Corolla isn't particularly extravagant, this electrified version of the Japanese manufacturer's stalwart little car is quite attractive...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Hyundai Veloster N
Hyundai Is Pulling the Plug on its Veloster N...
Article
The 2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia Speciale
Alfa Romeo Presents Ultra-Limited, Canadian-O...
Article
2023 Subaru Ascent
2023 Subaru Ascent Gets Tweaked Design, More ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Gets Bison Version this Summer
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Gets ...
Video
Video of Accident Shows What Can Happen to Stalled Vehicles on the Highway
Video of Accident Shows What ...
Video
Nissan Introduces New Generation of Collision Avoidance Systems
Nissan Introduces New Generat...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 