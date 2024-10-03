Toyota, one of the world's largest automakers, has announced a delay in its plans to start electric vehicle (EV) production in North America. Originally scheduled for 2025, the start of production of its first three-row electric SUV at the Kentucky plant has now been pushed back to the first half of 2026. Declining EV sales in the region are said to be one of the reasons for the decision.

Cancellation of plans for electric Lexus models in North America

Toyota has also reportedly cancelled its plans to produce electric SUVs under the Lexus brand in North America by 2030. Instead, those models will be imported directly from Japan, according to the latest information.

Design adjustments for the bZ5x

The first electric model set to be produced at the Kentucky plant is a three-row electric SUV, temporarily known as the bZ5x. Toyota has told suppliers that design changes are underway for this model, delaying its launch.

The Toyota bZ Large SUV concept | Photo: Toyota

The bZ5x will be based on the bZ Large SUV concept unveiled in December 2021, and could be built on a lengthened version of the e-TNGA platform. It should include a larger battery than the 71.4 kWh unit of the smaller bZ4x, as well as all-wheel drive thanks to two electric motors.

Subaru and Lexus versions planned

The plan is for the new model to serve as the basis for a Subaru version, to be manufactured in the same Kentucky plant. Toyota plans to produce around 1 million electric vehicles worldwide by 2026, down from its original target of 1.5 million units.

Strategic investments in U.S. facilities

Toyota is investing $1.3 billion in its Kentucky plant for the production of electric vehicles and the creation of a new battery assembly line. These batteries will come from the Toyota Battery Manufacturing plant in North Carolina.

The Kentucky plant currently produces models such as the Toyota Camry, Camry Hybrid, RAV4 Hybrid and Lexus ES, as well as 4- and 6-cylinder engines.