The Toyota GR Corolla, introduced just under two years ago, is only offered with a manual gearbox. Now, it appears Toyota is considering offering an automatic transmission with this model too, the idea being to reach a wider customer base.

Toyota’s other two GR models are the GR86 and GR Supra, and in those cases the percentage of buyers opting for the auto transmission is 52 and 57 percent, respectively.

According to Australian magazine Drive, Sean Hanley, Toyota's head of local sales and marketing, explains that “the data indicates that people would go for an automatic transmission car if it were available”. Toyota Gazoo Racing president Tomoya Takahashi hinted that an automatic Corolla GR would soon be offered, “if there is customer demand”.

To be clear, Toyota has not confirmed that a two-pedal Corolla GR is on the way. But the fact is, this would not require major investment, since an automatic transmission is available and used in other markets with the GR Yaris, which uses the same powertrain.

There is speculation that Toyota's GR division is also considering an SUV bearing the letters GR. The vehicle would be designed for those who want the performance offered by GR models, but also need a little more space.

Could that mean a GR Corolla Cross at some point in the future?