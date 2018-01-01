Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A 257-hp Toyota GR Corolla? Yes Please!

Last fall at the Tokyo Motor Show, Toyota rolled the GR Yaris, a high-performance version of its famous hatchback; the Web positively blew up, especially on this side of the Atlantic.

The fine print did indicate the future hot hatch was destined for the Japanese and European markets only, but that didn’t stop some people dreaming. However, the reality is that the Yaris offered in those markets and the one we have here – essentially a rebadged Mazda2 - are not the same. The GR Yaris was never coming here.

Things aren’t all bad on the hot hatch front, however. An American Toyota executive told Car and Driver magazine this past February that the Japanese firm had an "answer" to our North American pleadings – though he declined to provide any further details. The magazine immediately called up the idea of a beefed-up Corolla, with other publications imagining the arrival of a steroidal variant of the C-HR.

Now, according to Car and Driver, it’s definite that the Corolla will receive the GR treatment from the company's racing division, Gazoo Racing. The publication even pins an arrival year on the model:  2022, the same year in which a Corolla-based SUV is expected.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Toyota GR Yaris
Photo: Toyota
Toyota GR Yaris

It’s also expected that the future GR Corolla will inherit the GR Yaris’ engine, a 1.6L turbocharged unit capable of spitting out 257 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque. Power climbs as high as 268 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque with the GR Yaris variant reserved for the Japanese market.

The GR Corolla will undoubtedly be less extreme than the GR Yaris, however. That version, inspired by the world of rally racing, benefits from all-wheel drive, which allows it to accomplish the 0-100 km/h in 5.5 seconds. As a bonus, the GR Yaris can be equipped with optional limited-slip differentials on the front and rear axles.

The Corolla, on the other hand, has to send its power to the front. And then there's the weight issue. The GR Yaris weighs 2822 lb thanks to an aluminum hood, doors and tailgate, as well as a carbon-fibre roof. Our North American Corolla XSE is larger and weighs 3,060 lb.

Still, any news announcing the arrival of a spicier Corolla is welcome.

Better yet, the performance level of this future GR Corolla will allow it to compete directly with the Hyundai Veloster N, although the latter should itself benefit from more power as of next year. Then again, since Toyota has some time ahead of it, it will have the opportunity to readjust to match.

You May Also Like

Is Toyota Working on a Corolla GR?

Is Toyota Working on a Corolla GR?

A trademark application made in Australia by Toyota suggests the possible arrival of a Corolla GR. Toyota has publicly promised a sporty version of each of i...

Toyota looking at performance version of Corolla Hatchback

Toyota looking at performance version of Corolla Hatchback

Toyota is looking at launching, under the banner of its GAZOO Racing (GR) performance division, more models that would take on Hyundai’s N cars and others of...

Toyota Plans for Next Few Years Revealed: Next-Gen 86 Coming Summer 2021

Toyota Plans for Next Few Years Revealed: Next-Gen 86 Com...

From an inside source who spoke with outlet Motor1, we know more about Toyota’s plans for its lineup in the next few years. The next 86, or GR 86 most likely...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Volkswagen Tiguan
An Update for the Volkswagen Tiguan in 2022
Article
2019 Ram 2500
FCA Recalling 37,580 Ram 2500, 3500 Pickups f...
Article
BMW X7 2020
An X8 SUV On the Way from BMW?
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 World Car of the Year: The Kia Telluride Racks Up Another Win
2020 World Car of the Year: T...
Video
Tesla Will Make Ventilators Using Model 3 Parts
Tesla Will Make Ventilators U...
Video
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in Fire in Florida
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 