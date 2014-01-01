Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Toyota Recalling 752,000 Prius Cars Over Engine Problem

Toyota has announced it is recalling around 752,000 Prius cars around the world over a potential issue that could cause the engine to lose power or stall altogether. 11,576 models in Canada are affected by the recall.

Specifically, the problem can arise in some 2013-2015 Prius and 2014-2017 Prius V models.

Toyota said in a statement that the models in question are designed to switch to a fail-safe mode if anomalies are detected in the hybrid system. In some cases, however, this switch may not happen, and the engine could then lose power or even stall. Toyota points out that in this eventuality, power steering and braking are not affected, but that if a stall happens when the vehicle is moving at speed, there’s risk of an accident.

Dealerships will update the hybrid system software without charge. Toyota says that vehicle owners of affected vehicles that suffered an inverter failure (this is the electrical device that converts direct current into a higher voltage alternating current) will get that unit replaced.

2014 Toyota Prius V
Photo: Toyota
2014 Toyota Prius V

