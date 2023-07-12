• Toyota is recalling some 1,400 units of its 2023 Tundra and Sequoia.

Toyota is recalling two of its models because of an unusual problem: the spare tire is at risk of detaching from the vehicle. The problem lies in the assembly of the spare wheel support.

Toyota is thus recalling some 1,400 2023 Tundra and Sequoia vehicles. The company explains that the links of the steel chain used to secure the spare wheel under the vehicle “may have been improperly welded”. If so, the links could break at any time, according to Toyota. And if that happens, the spare wheel could fall of the vehicle and obviously become a danger to other road users and pedestrians in the vicinity of the vehicle.

2023 Toyota Tundra Pro Photo: Toyota

To solve the problem, Toyota says recalled models will have the spare wheel carrier assembly replaced. This will of course be carried out free of charge. Notification letters will be sent out to owners in early September.

In Canada, 94 vehicles are impacted by the recall. The good news, explains Toyota Canada, is that most of those had not yet been delivered to customers.