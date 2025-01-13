Mazda used the occasion of the Brussels Motor Show to present the Mazda6e, a 100-percent electric sedan designed for the European market. This new model, the successor to the ICE-powered Mazda6, marks a turning point in the Japanese automaker's electrification strategy.

Design of the Mazda6e

Adopting Mazda's signature Kodo styling cues, the Mazda6e boasts an elegant, dynamic silhouette. While the sleek, flowing lines are reminiscent of its predecessor, the new model is distinguished by modern features such as slim LED headlamps and a full, integrated grille.

The Mazda6e, in profile | Photo: Mazda

Powertrains of the Mazda6e

The Mazda6e offers two 100-percent electric powertrain options. The first is powered by a 68.8-kWh battery and generates 190 kW (258 hp), while a more powerful option uses an 80-kWh battery. Mazda claims a range of up to 600 km on the CLTC cycle (around 478 km on the WLTP cycle) for the most efficient version.

The Mazda6e, interior | Photo: Mazda

A comfortable, technological interior

With its generous dimensions (4.92 meters long, 1.89 meters wide and 1.485 meters high), the 6e offers increased interior space and a 330-litre trunk volume, complemented by a 70-litre front trunk.

The interior of the Mazda6e is also both technological and comfortable. A 14.6-inch touchscreen dominates the centre console, grouping climate control, navigation and multimedia controls. The front seats, dubbed “zero gravity”, promise optimum comfort on long journeys.

The 6e also boasts a panoramic glass roof and numerous driving aids, including a Level 2 semi-autonomous driving system.

Launch and price

The Mazda6e will go on sale in Europe in the first half of 2026. Pricing and full specifications will be announced at a later date.

The Mazda6e, three-quarters rear | Photo: Mazda

The Mazda6e, front | Photo: Mazda

The Mazda6e, rear | Photo: Mazda

The Mazda6e, open hatch | Photo: Mazda

The Mazda6e, steering wheel, dashboard | Photo: Mazda