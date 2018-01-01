Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Tweaks To Keep the 2022 Mazda CX-5 Fresh Until the Next Generation

Mazda Canada has announced a series of mild changes for its best-selling vehicle, the CX-5. The compact SUV-5 gets a refreshed look and equipment upgrades for 2022, as part of a strategy to keep it up to date until the next big redesign is ready.

The first change is the removal from the offering of the front-wheel drive version. The other way to look at it is that that Mazda is adding its i-Activ all-wheel-drive system to the entire lineup.

As for the aesthetic changes, we're talking about a mainly exterior refresh, which leaves the CX-5’s current look basically intact and instantly recognizable. Mazda’s designers focused on the extremities of the vehicle, both front and rear, in a bid to refine them and streamline the presentation. At the front is a new fin extending outward from the grille. The headlights, taillights and wheels are also redesigned.

2022 Mazda CX-5, three-quarters front
Photo: Mazda
2022 Mazda CX-5, three-quarters front

Beyond that, the GT version benefits from additional upgrades, notably with the Sport Appearance Package that endows the CX-5 with gloss black accents on the outside and red accents and stitching on the inside.

The Signature trim, meanwhile, sees its exterior cladding adopt the same unified colour scheme as the rest of the body, as well as receiving bright silver-finished wheels for added contrast. Its interior gets more higher-quality materials, such as Nappa leather and authentic wood trim.

The 2022 CX-5 also benefits from updated drive modes, bodywork and suspension, elements that have recently been introduced by Mazda with its newer-generation vehicles. The SUV also features Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive), which allows the driver to select the most appropriate drive mode to suit conditions. The seats have been redesigned to offer the driver and passengers greater stability.

All in all, Mazda also promises a more dynamic vehicle, the result of a host of adjustments made to the components that drive it and keep it on the road.

2022 Mazda CX-5, profile
Photo: Mazda
2022 Mazda CX-5, profile
2022 Mazda CX-5, front
Photo: Mazda
2022 Mazda CX-5, front

