• Uber is adding a new audio recording feature to its mobile app in Canada.

• Drivers and passengers will be able to start or stop recording audio during a ride at any time.

• In the event of an incident during a ride, the audio will be accessible to assist officials.

Uber has added a new feature to its application for mobile devices in Canada. It allows passengers, but also drivers, to record audio during a trip.

It is presented as a new optional safety feature, and it’s intended to be used in case of an incident during a trip. To activate it, users need only press the blue shield icon to start the recording.

Photo: Uber Uber - New fonction

The recording can be started or stopped at any time during an Uber ride.

“We are thrilled to launch this important safety feature across Canada. We’re always looking for ways to leverage our innovative technology to build features that help make Uber safer. We hope this audio recording feature will help give riders and drivers peace of mind by encouraging comfortable and positive interactions while on trips.”

- Michael van Hemmen, GM of Uber Canada Mobility

Of course, this kind of function raises the issue of privacy. Uber says the audio tapes will be stored in the app and no one else can access them, including Uber itself, unless an incident is reported.

Uber users will be able to attach the audio recordings to safety incident reports. From that point on, an Uber agent will be able to listen to them.

This is not a first for Uber. The feature was first launched in Latin America in 2019. In Canada, users in Calgary had the chance to try it out in a pilot project conducted in 2022.

According to Uber, users reported feeling safer knowing that this check-in feature is at their fingertips.