• A tentative deal between GM and the Canadian Unifor union halts strike action that had begun at midnight.

Unlike in the U.S., strike action by Canadian auto workers had been avoided since negotiations with North American automakers began. When the Unifor union reached agreement with Ford last month to lay the groundwork for negotiations with GM and Stellantis, hopes were high.

But as negotiations with GM stalled, Unifor called a first strike action in the last few hours. This afternoon, however, a tentative deal was reached between GM and Unifor negotiators that puts a halt for now to strike action.

Unifor president Lana Payne said in a statement this morning that GM was refusing to accept the pattern agreement the union negotiated with Ford Canada. “The company knows our members will never let GM break our pattern – not today – not ever,” she said.

Lana Payne Photo: Unifor

She added that “The company continues to fall short on our pension demands, income supports for retired workers, and meaningful steps to transition temporary workers into permanent, full-time jobs.”

The union was insisting GM adhere to the pattern agreement as set out in the collective agreement ratified with Ford. Workers have been without a contract since September 18.

After this afternoon's deal, Payne issued a new statement: “When faced with the shutdown of these key facilities General Motors had no choice but to get serious at the table and agree to the pattern."

The strike involved some 4,280 auto workers from Unifor Locals 222, 199 and 636. It affected the Oshawa assembly complex, the St. Catharines powertrain plant and the Woodstock parts distribution center.

Unifor calls strike at three General Motors plants in Canada Photo: Unifor

Members of Unifor Local 88 at the CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario, are covered by a separate collective agreement and continued to operate.

At the end of yesterday, General Motors said it remained committed to continuing to work with Unifor to reach an agreement. The company acknowledged that while progress had been made on several key issues, it was disappointed it had been unable to reach agreement on a new collective agreement with Unifor.

Unifor's agreement with Ford last month included wage increases, pension and benefit improvements, and special transition measures for workers at Ford's Oakville, Ontario assembly plant. It also provided for the addition of two new paid holidays.

The new deal needs to be ratified by Unifor members, via a vote that should take place this week. But the picket lines are already gone, and "work will resume" at the plants this afternoon, according to GM Canada president Marissa West.

Details of the deal between Unifor and GM have not been revealed, but we do know it follows the pattern agreement laid out by the union and Ford last month.