Updated version of Tesla Model Y shown in China

The Model Y is Tesla's best-selling vehicle. But its styling, like that of the brand's other products - apart from the Model 3, which did get a design updated recently - was aging. With competition continuously multiplying and improving, an update was in order.

The Model Y's new design has now appeared online on Tesla's Chinese website, without fanfare. The version, named Juniper, boasts new front and rear signatures that are, frankly, quite successful. The front bumper has sleeker lines, and new, tapered headlamps are integrated into a new light bar that stretches across the width of the car.

At the rear, the lighting treatment is similar, with a light that spans the width of the tailgate. The rest of the design is quite similar to that of the outgoing model, and the high, rounded proportions have been retained.

Tesla Model Y - Rear View | Photo: Tesla

On board, Tesla modernized the presentation, in line with the changes made to the Model 3. Upgrades include ventilated front seats (optional), a redesigned steering wheel with push-button turn signals and a rear passenger screen. That screen serves both as a panel for climate controls and as an entertainment screen for games and video content.

Tesla Model Y - Interior - Dashboard | Photo: Tesla

Tesla Model Y - Interior View - Seats |

What is not discernible from the images is the quality of the materials. Going by the formula adopted with the Model 3, we can expect upgrades in this area too.

It’s worth keeping in mind the model just revealed is for the Chinese market. The same changes should apply to North American models, but there could well be differences. We can be pretty sure, however, that the exterior design will be the same for the North American Model Y.

Where there might be differences is in terms of the battery options, and of the variants making up the offering.

We'll have to wait and see regarding pricing and timelines – though the launch of the reworked version in China suggests the new Model Y could well debut in North America over the course of the coming year.

Tesla Model Y - 3/4 Front View | Photo: Tesla