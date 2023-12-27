Vietnamese EV maker VinFast will be an active participant at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January, with a main attraction being a new concept vehicle.

In the past, CES was of particular interest to enthusiasts of the latest technologies and electronic devices. In fact, the show has been around since 1967, and has been held in Las Vegas in January since 1978. Between 1978 and 1997, a second gathering was even held in the summer, but since 1998, CES has been held once a year in Vegas.

What's new in recent years is the participation of automakers, who take advantage of the event to announce their latest technologies.

VinFast says its agenda at CES includes showing off its new small SUV. The VF 3 was first shown in June 2023 and will be reserved for the Vietnamese market. The company will also be bringing along its range of electric bikes, christened DrgnFly (Dragon Fly) and which visitors to the show will be able to try them out.

VinFast VF 9 Photo: D.Boshouwers

The brand's next vehicle, the VF 9, will also be on hand, as VinFast wants to show off a new streaming service. CES 2024 attendees will be the first to experience this new technology on board the vehicle.

“CES is a highly influential consumer technology exhibition in technology and particularly in the EV industry. Our presence at CES 2024 affirms our unwavering commitment to shaping the future of sustainable transportation, and we are excited to showcase the ground-breaking innovations that will further propel us towards this ambitious goal.” - Tran Mai Hoa, VinFast Deputy GM of Sales and Marketing

We know little about the concept that will be presented, but if the image shared by the company ahead of its CES appearance is anything to go by, we’re talking about a rather large SUV, bigger than the VF 9, or perhaps a pickup truck.

We'll have to see, but we won't have to wait long to find out.

Auto123 be on the CES floor the week of January 8.